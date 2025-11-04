I’ve Been to All 50 U.S. States: Here’s the Ones You Need to Visit While You’re Still Young

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s face it– there’s nothing like traveling, and especially when you’re in college, traveling is the way to find yourself and explore all parts of the world while doing so.

I’ve been traveling as long as I can remember. I moved between states for the first time when I was just a baby and took my first international trip when I was 8 years old. Every year, I covered more and more ground in my adventures, and just before my 17th birthday, I had set foot in all 50 U.S. states.

The amazing thing about the United States is that no two states feel the same – each one is a one-of-a-kind experience. Some of those experiences are ones you will want to have in your college years. So, whether it’s a winter holiday or a spring break girls getaway, a summer vacation or just a weekend road trip, get to planning, because these are the top five states you need to visit while you’re still young.

5. Louisiana

Nightlife. Cuisine. Mardi Gras.

New Orleans is the place to be when you’re young. The unique dynamic of the city is the heart of Louisiana, showcasing the melting pot of culture and history that makes it so memorable.

The parades and parties are round-the-clock in the French Quarter and the area is known for its Cajun flavors and New Orleans classics like Gumbo, Praline and Beignets. There are constant street performances and live music, creating a party culture and environment that you won’t want to miss out on, especially as a college student.

You definitely won’t have a second to be bored if you make this stop in Louisiana, and with the combination of historical architecture by day and Bourbon Street by night, your Instagram will be to die for by the end of the trip.

4. Alaska

Hear me out, hear me out!

A lot of people are intimidated by Alaska — the wildlife, the geography, the cold. But I promise you, visiting Alaska was one of the best experiences of my life, and once you get older, it will be a lot harder to achieve.

Now, Alaska isn’t your destination vacation. It’s an experience. Hiking glaciers is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; take advantage of that while you still can! Take a scenic train to the top of an Arctic mountain. Get on a dog sledding tour – not a lot of people can say they’ve done that in their lifetime, so take advantage of that while you still have the ability.

Alaska is home to so many of America’s natural beauties, and being able to see them in person is something you will wish you’d done when you’re older. So why miss out on it?

3. Washington

No, it’s not just because of “Twilight.”

Washington has the best of both worlds. Not only does it have amazing natural opportunities, but it also has great urban appeal in cities like Seattle.

Seattle is one of my favorite cities, from the world-renowned Space Needle (which I’m still convinced is used to contact aliens) to the cutesy eateries and local vendors at Pike Place Market. There’s just so much to do, and to be honest, the aesthetic is giving. I personally really love their Museum of Pop Culture and their whale watching opportunities, both of which you should take advantage of.

Washington is a beautiful state and perfectly fits the vibes for a rainy, artsy girl photoshoot. It’s a great place for digital camera pictures and is overall a really neat experience to have without the pressure of needing to do everything. Washington is definitely somewhere you should check out during your college years.

2. Hawaii

Do I really need to convince you on this one?

Hawaii is such a unique state and an experience every girl needs to have once in her life. Those sunset picture inspo TikToks you’ve been saving? This is where you’re going to get those.

The beaches are to die for, the outfit options are insane — what more could you ask for as a girl in her peak years? Even beyond the beach girl aesthetic that makes Hawaii so appealing to our demographic, there’s so much to do. Surfing, coffee tours, snorkeling, volcano hiking – you name it.

So book that trip. You deserve it. A girls’ week in Hawaii is calling your name, so don’t let it pass you up.

1. Massachusetts

It’s literally the state Elle Woods went to school in, guys.

Now, I’ll always be biased to the New England states. I love the architecture, the history and the coastal feel, but Massachusetts really is a state you need to visit.

Boston is one of my favorite cities in the world — it’s the cultural center of New England. So many interesting people end up there, and there’s so much rich history to dissect on almost every street you walk through. You can literally stand where so many historic events took place, just at random busy intersections, it’s insane. There’s the North End, where you can experience a lot of the Italian influence in the city and so many markets, like Faneuil Hall, where you can try all sorts of food.

It might not be the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of Spring Break vacation, but trust me, Boston is a place you need to be, and with all the walking you’ll be doing, it’s a good idea to plan it in your college years. I’ve been to so many cities around the world, and it still stays at the top of my list. Don’t miss out on adding Massachusetts to your collection.

No matter where you choose to go in your college years, you’ve got the opportunity to have a lot of different experiences. These are only a handful of some of the most amazing states to travel to, and they show how much potential there is when traveling inside of the United States. Have so much fun wherever you end up, and safe travels!