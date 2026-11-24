This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From shocking eliminations to questionable scoring and the treatment of Black dancers, Season 35 of “Dancing With the Stars” has viewers questioning what it really takes to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

“Dancing With the Stars” has always been about more than just dancing. Between the celebrity partnerships, elaborate costumes and weekly eliminations, the show has become a major part of pop culture. However, season 35 has brought more than its fair share of controversy, and not all of it has been entertaining.

From the early eliminations of Black professional dancers Britt Stewart and Brandon Armstrong to the ongoing conversations surrounding contestant Tatyana Ali’s scores, this season has raised questions about fairness, representation and whether certain contestants are being held to different standards.

As someone who enjoys watching the show, I understand that not everyone is going to agree with the judges. However, when the same conversations continue to surround Black contestants and professionals, it becomes difficult to ignore the larger issue.

Justice for Britt Stewart

One of the season’s most disappointing eliminations came during week three, when professional dancer Stewart and her celebrity partner, Taylor Hanson, were sent home following their highest-scoring performance of the competition.

Stewart made history in 2020 as the show’s first Black female professional dancer and remains the only Black woman in that role. Despite her extensive dance background and years of experience on the show, she has yet to reach a finale.

In an Oct. 13 Glamour interview, writer Perrie Samotin examined Stewart’s elimination and the growing online movement calling for her to receive a stronger celebrity partner.

Stewart revealed that her last four seasons had ended by week four, explaining that the repeated early exits had caused her to question herself.

What stood out to me most about the interview was how much Stewart’s role on the show means beyond the competition itself. As the only Black female professional dancer, she understands the importance of representation for younger viewers.

“It’s visibility. It’s vital. I do not take it lightly,” Stewart told Glamour.

Her comments highlight why the conversation surrounding her treatment is about more than simply wanting her to win. For young Black girls watching at home, seeing someone who looks like them succeed in the ballroom matters.

Of course, professional dancers cannot control the popularity or experience of their celebrity partners. However, Stewart’s repeated early eliminations raise a fair question: When will she receive the opportunity to showcase everything she is capable of?

Brandon Armstrong and Ciara Miller Deserved More Time

Unfortunately, Stewart’s elimination was followed by another disappointing departure.

During week four’s Mariah Carey Night, Armstrong and his celebrity partner, Ciara Miller, were eliminated after performing a jazz routine to “Emotions.”

The pair earned 21 out of 30 points, their highest score of the season. Despite showing improvement, they were sent home while other contestants with lower judges’ scores remained in the competition.

The elimination sparked conversations about whether “Dancing With the Stars” is truly a dance competition or simply a popularity contest.

This is where the show’s voting system becomes especially important. Contestants are evaluated through a combination of judges’ scores and audience votes, meaning someone can perform well and still be eliminated because they lack the same voting support as another celebrity.

While that is part of the show’s format, it raises questions about the opportunities contestants have to build connections with audiences.

For Armstrong and Miller, their elimination meant viewers never got to see how much further their partnership could develop.

When two Black professionals are eliminated in consecutive weeks, it is understandable why some viewers might begin questioning whether the ballroom is providing equal opportunities for everyone to succeed.

Is Tatyana Ali Being Scored Fairly?

With Stewart and Armstrong out of the competition, attention has increasingly turned toward actress Ali and her professional partner, Jan Ravnik.

I’ll admit, I might be a little biased when it comes to Tatyana Ali. As a fellow member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, I’ve been rooting for her since the beginning of the season. Even putting my biases aside, though, the inconsistent judging against her is still apparent.

Watching Ali continue to improve while receiving scores that have sparked criticism has been frustrating. Of course, not every low score is unfair, but when other contestants appear to receive more leniency for similar mistakes, it’s hard not to question whether everyone is being held to the same standard.

Regardless of my personal connection to Ali, I believe every contestant deserves to be evaluated fairly, and that’s ultimately what makes these conversations about scoring so important.

Ali, known for her role as Ashley Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” has continued to improve throughout the competition. However, her scores have also become part of the season’s ongoing conversation about judging consistency.

One particularly controversial moment came during Horror Movie Night, when guest judge Shirley Ballas awarded Ali a 4 for her paso doble.

The score sparked criticism, particularly when compared with marks given to other contestants that evening. Former contestant Danielle Fishel also publicly questioned whether women were being judged more harshly than men.

Although judges are expected to evaluate technique, timing and performance quality, scoring can still be subjective. That subjectivity becomes frustrating when viewers feel similar mistakes are being treated differently depending on who makes them.

For Black women in particular, these conversations can carry additional weight. There is a long history of Black women being expected to work harder to receive the same recognition as their peers, and the perception of that double standard can extend into entertainment.

That does not automatically mean every disappointing score is racially motivated. However, it does mean the judging deserves closer examination rather than dismissing viewers’ concerns.

Despite the criticism, Ali has continued to fight for her place in the competition.

During Nov. 10’s Grammy Night, she earned a 27 out of 30 for her tango, her highest score of the season. She also faced actress Jenna Dewan in a dance-off, which Dewan ultimately won. Yet Ali advanced to the semifinals while Dewan, one of the night’s highest-scoring contestants, was eliminated.

The outcome demonstrates just how unpredictable the competition has become. Ali’s advancement was exciting for supporters, but it also highlighted how much influence audience voting can have on the final results. Now, Ali has secured her spot in the finals, bringing her one step closer to taking home the Mirrorball despite the criticism she has faced throughout the season.

When Ballroom Drama Goes Too Far

While questions surrounding scoring and eliminations have dominated much of the season, another controversy showed how quickly disagreements can escalate beyond the dance floor.

Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy received a one-week suspension after posting a social media comment directed at judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

The situation began after Inaba criticized an illegal lift performed by Jenna Johnson, Chmerkovskiy’s wife, and her celebrity partner, Harry Shum Jr.

Chmerkovskiy later posted a TikTok comment referencing “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which many interpreted as an allusion to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards.

According to ABC News, BBC Studios described the post as “inappropriate” and announced that Chmerkovskiy would not participate in the following week’s episode.

Alan Bersten temporarily stepped in as Jenna Dewan’s professional partner.

The controversy added another layer to an already dramatic season. While disagreements with judges are nothing new, the situation raised questions about professionalism, accountability and how female judges are treated when their critiques are unpopular.

Following Dewan’s elimination on Nov. 10, Page Six reported on her comments about the online attention surrounding her partnership.

Although this controversy differs from the conversations surrounding Black contestants, it reflects a larger problem with the increasingly hostile environment surrounding the competition.

Has Popularity Become More Important Than Dancing?

One of the biggest questions surrounding season 35 is whether the best dancers are actually the ones advancing.

The show’s format gives both judges and viewers a role in determining who stays and who goes. While this encourages audience participation, it also means a celebrity’s existing popularity can influence their chances of survival.

Someone with a large social media following or established fanbase may have an advantage over a contestant who is less recognizable, regardless of how much improvement they show each week.

This became particularly apparent with the eliminations of Armstrong and Miller, as well as Dewan and Chmerkovskiy.

It is also worth considering how this system affects Black contestants and professionals. If certain dancers are already receiving less attention, fewer promotional opportunities or harsher criticism, the reliance on audience voting could potentially reinforce those disadvantages.

However, the show does not publicly release complete voting totals, making it difficult to determine exactly why a particular couple is eliminated.

That uncertainty leaves viewers to speculate about whether the results reflect dancing ability, popularity or something else entirely.

The Ballroom Needs to Do Better

There is no denying that “Dancing With the Stars” has experienced a resurgence in popularity. Social media has introduced the competition to younger audiences and the professional dancers have become celebrities in their own right.

However, increased popularity also means increased scrutiny.

Stewart’s repeated early eliminations; Armstrong and Miller’s departure; and the criticism surrounding Ali’s scores have created an important conversation about how Black dancers experience the competition.

Not every elimination is evidence of discrimination, and not every questionable score is proof of bias. Still, that should not prevent viewers from questioning patterns they believe deserve attention.

Stewart’s interview with Glamour makes one thing especially clear: Representation is not just about being invited into the ballroom; it is also about having a meaningful opportunity to succeed once you’re there.

As season 35 approaches its finals, I hope the conversation continues beyond which celebrity takes home the Mirrorball Trophy.

Because ultimately, the ballroom should be a place where talent, improvement and dedication are recognized fairly, regardless of who is dancing.