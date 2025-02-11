Is the Bourbon & Beyond Festival Lineup Worth It?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Bourbon & Beyond announced their 2025 festival lineup on Feb. 7 and it is stacked with popular artists spanning across decades. The four-day music festival in Louisville, Ky. features headliners Phish, Noah Kahan, The Lumineers and Sturgill Simpson.

With over 120 artists attending and the festival being roughly six hours away, it can be hard to determine if the tickets are worth the price. As a Louisvillian, I know how dreadful the six-hour drive can be, so you want to be sure the trip is worth it. So, here are some artists from each of the four-day lineups to help determine what days (if any) are worth the trip.

Thursday

Thursday’s headliner is the Lumineers. The Lumineers is a well-known alternative-folk duo who has released four albums and has a fifth coming out on Feb. 14. The Lumineers’ music can be described as the kind of music you hear soundtracking a hiking trip in a national park on a chilly summer morning. Their lyrics and melodies convey a sense of peace, even when the lyrics convey deep meanings.

Their latest song, “Same Old Song” is a lively upbeat song with powerful lyrics about struggles and deep thoughts of a person feeling disconnected and stuck in the “same old song.”

Benson Boone, who was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammys will also be performing. Boone’s popularity skyrocketed on TikTok for his song “Beautiful Things,” a powerful and emotional song about hoping to never lose the “beautiful things” he is grateful for in his life.

Other artists worth mentioning in Thursday’s lineup include Cage the Elephant, Ashe and Micheal Marcagi (who will be appearing at the Blue Note on Feb. 25.)

Friday

Friday’s headliner is Phish, a rock band formed in 1983. Their music blends various genres including rock, jazz, and bluegrass. I am less familiar with their discography, however, Phish is known for high-energy live performances that engage the audience, regardless of how familiar their songs are to audience members.

Personally, Khruangbin and the 502s are the two artists I am most looking forward to from Friday’s lineup. Khruangbin is an indie-rock band whose music can best be described as soulful and psychedelic. Their instruments pull you into the music before the first lyric, complete with mesmerizing guitar, drums, vocals and bass.

My favorite is Khruangbin’s 2018 album “Con Todo El Mundo.” The album is full of captivating instrumentals that have a laid-back and comforting vibe. Their music reminds me of the feeling of driving with the windows down in the summertime at night.

Saturday

Saturday’s headliner is Sturgill Simpson, a Kentucky-native country singer who has released eight albums. His music has been described as a mixture of outlaw country and bluegrass music. Once again I am not familiar with Simpson’s music (a bit embarrassing to admit as a Kentuckian). After watching the recording of his live performance at Outside Lands 2024, Simpson’s live presence is nothing short of electrifying. He puts everything into his performances and it can be felt in each song.

The artists I am most looking forward to are Matt Maltese, Julien Baker & Torres and Flatland Cavalry. Julien Baker is one of those artists whose voice is distinctly recognizable no matter who sings alongside her. Julien Baker & Torres is no exception. I have no doubt the unique talent the two of them have together will resonate with audiences.

Flatland Cavalry is a folk Americana band from Texas, whose music includes memorable lyrics that stick with you once the song ends. My favorite is “Mountain Song” which is a comforting song about the calming presence nature has in one’s life. The lyric “Time ain’t a thing here, luck is my best friend. Carryin’ with me everything I own and who I am,” reminds you to accept life for what it is; one does not expect nature to bend to their will, so why should we expect the same of our lives?

Other artists who need no introduction from Saturday’s lineup include Ringo Starr & his All-Starr Band and Pixies.

Sunday

Sunday’s headliner is Noah Kahan, a well-known folk-pop artist best known for his song “Stick Season.” Kahan’s music is likely to be played on a road trip, where passengers and drivers alike sing along. However, don’t let that diminish the emotion he pours into each song. He touches on his experiences with highs and lows in his own life. His discography discusses homesickness, the feeling of being stuck and mental health struggles.

Lawrence, a sibling duo pop group will be performing Sunday as well. You may recognize Lawrence from the viral TikTok debate over whether their song “Whatcha Want” was considered good or what some called, “Old Navy music.” Their music is full of hearty vocals sure to bring out emotion in the audience.

My personal favorite (besides Noah Kahan) from Sunday’s lineup is Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. This band, led by Missouri-born Nathaniel Rateliff, creates music that combines rhythmic vocals and background instrumentation. They have a unique blended sound of rock, country, and folk music that creates an unforgettable discography.

The most replayed song by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats in my family (shoutout to my dad for getting my family into the song) is their famous song “S.O.B” released in 2015. The loud chorus blends raunchy words with lively instruments that you can’t help but dance and sing along to. The use of clapping within the song adds a more personal touch to the song as well.

So, is it worth it?

These are just a few of the talented and unique artists who will be performing at Bourbon & Beyond. This festival brings together a unique mixture of artists to Louisville and draws in large crowds. Last year’s festival had a record-breaking 210,000 in attendance for artists Zach Bryan, Sting, Tyler Childers and My Morning Jacket.

Country, Folk and Bluegrass inspired music are not everyone’s favorite, however, if you enjoy artists like Noah Kahan, Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves, Bourbon & Beyond might be the perfect festival for you!

I for one will likely be purchasing a ticket for at least one of the four days, will you?