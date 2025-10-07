Is it Really Possible to Eat Vegetarian at Mizzou?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A vegetarian diet involves consuming plant-based foods and avoiding consumption of meat. People choose to become vegetarian for a variety of reasons, including health purposes and environmental concerns. Vegetarianism is especially popular among young adults, as 14% of college students follow some sort of plant-based diet.

Before coming to the University of Missouri, I was curious about the food options and if they would meet my needs. While I myself am not vegetarian, I do enjoy plant-based options and was worried that I would rely on cheese pizza and the salad bar anytime I didn’t want to eat meat.

Now, I’ve realized it’s definitely possible to find plant-based options here at Mizzou. It takes a bit of effort and creativity, and some dining options are better than others, but with ample planning, you can maintain your vegetarian lifestyle. Provided below are various dining locations with intriguing vegetarian options.

savor kitchen

Savor Kitchen is a great option for those with food allergies. All of their offerings are free of wheat, gluten, dairy, eggs, sesame, shellfish, fish, peanuts and treenuts (besides coconuts). Savor is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and offers everything from custom bowls to a pancake platter.

Savor arguably is the best campus dining location for vegetarian options. They offer two vegetarian protein options, falafel and veggie meatballs, for their bowls. I especially enjoy the falafel, which is made of chickpeas. Falafel is crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside and tastes rich and flavorful. If you choose not to include protein, you can still fill your bowl with various toppings, including sweet potato fries, avocado mash and more!

Another delicious vegetarian option is their açaí bowls. These bowls are also customizable and you can choose two fruits and two additional toppings, including granola, chocolate sun butter and honey. Whether you’re craving a fresh breakfast or a satisfying snack, their açaí bowls will leave you feeling fulfilled.

baja grill

Baja Grill is a Tex-Mex style quick-service spot for items such as quesadillas, burritos and burrito bowls. Each option comes with a choice of beef, pork or chicken, so you can always opt for no meat and make your meal vegetarian-friendly. However, forgoing meat causes you to lose out of protein and may leave you unsatisfied.

To solve this problem, I utilize black beans as a protein substitute. One cup of black beans has 15 grams of protein and fiber, making it a potential substitute for those following a plant-based diet. For any of their menu items, you can sub out meat and instead request extra black beans as your protein.

wings & MO

With “wings” in its name, you wouldn’t expect Wings & MO to have many vegetarian options. However, this dining location offers more than you would assume.

One vegetarian option at Wings & MO is their meatless wings. They are similar to traditional chicken wings yet are made from a protein from mushrooms. Just like chicken wings, you can choose from various sauces to give these wings your desired flavor. This option is ideal for those who want a meaty flavor without actually eating meat.

Another option at Wings & MO is their Mediterranean veggie wrap. This wrap is packed with veggies and has a creamy layer of hummus spread along its green tortilla. This healthy, nutrient-packed option will leave you feeling refreshed and refueled.

EL MOE’S

El Moe’s can be found in the Bond Life Science’s Center and offers a variety of handhelds, including wraps and burgers. This dining location provides multiple options that vegetarians will ideally find satisfying and scrumptious.

One of my favorite options from El Moe’s is their black bean burger. Unlike a traditional beef burger, this burger is made with a black bean patty, yet you can still add multiple toppings and sauces (get the chipotle mayo; you won’t regret it). Though the patty is made of beans, it still maintains its shape and has a solid texture while offering a rich and earthy flavor.

Other vegetarian options at this location include their giant veggie quesadilla and their plant-based vegan burger. If you’re looking for flavorful and plant-based meals, El Moe’s is a great choice.

DINING HALLS

Mizzou offers three All-You-Care-To-Eat dining halls: Plaza 900, the MARK on Fifth Street and The Restaurants at Southwest. These locations have a rotating menu and usually vary in what they serve each day.

These dining options typically include some vegetarian options. Whether it’s vegetarian chicken nuggets, vegetable stir-fry or veggie lasagna, the dining halls strive to meet students’ dietary needs.

However, if you do intend to eat at the dining halls, your best bet is to prepare in advance.

One way to plan is by using Zoutrition. With Zoutrition, you can select specific restrictions or preferences. Then, when you select a certain dining location, it shows what options are available during each day and time that meet your needs. It also displays nutritional information about each item.

Overall, with a bit of creativity and research, you can certainly find vegetarian options when eating at Mizzou. There may be some challenges in finding the best locations and menu items, yet over time, you’ll figure out what you like and dislike. Food is supposed to make us feel good, so finding what options best meet your needs is always worth it.