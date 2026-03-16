Irish media to consume in honor of St. Patrick’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ireland is home to many talented artists who have left their mark on their respective industries. The Cranberries, the sitcom Derry Girls and Sally Rooney’s books are just a few of the amazing examples of the art that comes out of Ireland, but there are so many more you may not know about.

As you don your green shirts and leprechaun paraphernalia, check out these recommendations for media out of Ireland that you may not have heard of, but I’m sure you’ll love.

Florence Road

Florence Road is a band out of Bray. I first discovered them on Instagram because their content was funny, but then I couldn’t get their song “Heavy” out of my head. They also did an excellent cover of “Hard Times” by Paramore that really exemplifies the type of rock music they release. The lead singer’s voice suits the song very well.

The band’s great chemistry is apparent in its social media. Combined with powerful vocals and strong instrumentals, they are definitely on the rise right now.

In fact, they are coming to Kansas City, Missouri in April, so now is the perfect time to get into their music before the concert.

Dublin Murder Squad

The Dublin Murder Squad series entails a dark mystery in each book. From the perspective of a different detective each book, the series perfectly tells the story of the police attempting to solve horrible crimes while tying in the perfect level of personal drama.

It is interesting how the characters are all interconnected. For instance, the main character of the second book was a side character in the first book. In “Faithful Place,” the lead detective has a young daughter, and in the next book, a different detective explores a crime at the now-teenage daughter’s boarding school.

The level of detail in this series is so intricate, and Tana French perfectly keeps the audience captivated in each book.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast

From the creator of Derry Girls, “How to Get to Heaven from Belfast,” is equally as funny but also has a mystery plot. Lisa McGee certainly knows how to keep a dialogue entertaining.

The show also features actors from Derry Girls, such as Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who played Erin Quinn, and Peter Campion, who played Father Peter.

In the show, Saoirse, Dara and Robyn recently found out about the death of an old classmate and friend. It quickly turns into a mystery, and the witty humor makes the show truly amazing. It keeps you on your toes but also keeps you laughing.

These are just a few samples of the wonderful media that come out of Ireland, but I highly recommend checking them out. Now is the perfect time to do so in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.