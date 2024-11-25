Introducing you to Formula 1: A guide for beginners

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“I am an artist. The track is my canvas and my car is my brush.” — Graham Hill

The average speed of a normal car on the road is 50 km/h, or around 120 km/h on highways. A Formula 1 car can take only three seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h, reaching velocities of 374.97 km/h on a straight line by the fastest car. Formula 1 cars are built differently, focusing on the maximum speed they can reach rather than the functionality and navigation of a normal car. For some, watching a car complete between 50 to 80 laps around a circuit for two hours might seem pointless, but Formula 1 is much more than just a car; it’s the driver, the track, the thrill. Formula 1 is an experience, a whole new world – and I’m here to show it to you. If you’re a beginner, don’t worry, I’ve got you covered!

The crown IS Formula 1

Formula 1 is the elite of motorsport; It’s what any driver in motor racing aspires to be. It features the world’s best drivers and teams competing in high-performance cars on circuits across the globe. It’s the most popular and prestigious motorsport series worldwide.

10 Teams, 1 goal

In F1, there are 10 Teams competing. Each of them has two drivers on the grid, with a total of 20 drivers competing for the same prize, the World Drivers’ Championship and the World Constructors’ Championship. It’s important to understand that they are not related.

The Constructors’ Championship involves the whole team, with both drivers working together to earn points and win first place. The F1 team with the best overall results throughout the season is crowned the world champion. It showcases which team had the most successful season in terms of performance.

The Driver’s Championship is an individual competition where your biggest rival is your teammate. Having the same car implies that there’s only one factor that differentiates each driver: their own performance. The F1 driver with the most points wins the world championship.

24 races, countless points

The 2024 season features 24 races around the world, including fan favorites like Monza, Monaco, and Silverstone. Some of these races take place on street circuits, meaning a track is built through the streets of a city (like the famous Monaco Grand Prix), while others are held on permanent race tracks, such as the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. Regardless of the track, in each race, points are awarded based on finishing position, with the winner earning 25 points and 10th place receiving only one point. That’s why finishing in the top three and securing a podium is important. The more races they win, the closer to the championship they will be.

A typical race weekend

A race weekend consists of four days, from Thursday to Sunday, which is the day the race takes place (AKA best day of the week).

Thursday is designated as Media Day, so there’s no action going on the track. Instead, drivers focus on interviews, creating content for social media or interacting with fans.

Friday is when the cars are put into action. This is Practice Day, where teams can see how the car is performing on the track, and if necessary, make adjustments before the grand prix.

Saturday is for Qualifying. This is going to determine the starting grid for the race. It is divided into Q1, Q2 and Q3. All drivers on the track aim to make the fastest lap. In Q1 the slowest five cars are eliminated, starting from the back of the grid. In Q2 the remaining 15 drivers fight for a spot in Q3, with the slowest five again being knocked out. Finally, in Q3 the final order is determined. The 10 drivers fight for pole position, and the one with the fastest lap wins the first spot on the grid.

Sunday is race day. When the lights go out, the race begins.

Hot Wheels

Tires play a significant role in securing a victory. They ensure a car’s performance is as fast and furious as it looks. We have five different types:

The Hard tires (white), are built to have the longest duration in the track. While a driver can stay with them for a long period of time, these offer the least grip. They take longer to heat up, meaning they’re slower on the track compared to others.

The Medium tires (yellow) are the most commonly used. They have a balance between performance and durability. As the name suggests, they are slower than the softs but faster than hards.

The Soft tires (red) are the fastest ones, but are likely to wear out quicker. Then we have two last tires for weather conditions.

The Intermediate tires are for slight rain, meaning when the track is damp but not fully wet.

The Full Wet tires are for heavy rain, providing better grip in the weather.

“Time outs? No time for that. Big Game? We do 24 a year. This is on another level. This is Formula 1.” – F1

Formula 1 is more than a sport; it’s an experience. Thrilling, complex, and always changing, F1 can engage anyone willing to learn and dive into its world. Each race is unique, and every season brings new surprises. There’s always more to learn, and the thrill of discovering the sport is part of the fun. For my new F1 fans, don’t rush into learning everything. Enjoy the ride; there’s so much more to watch. So dear friends, buckle up and get ready for the 2025 season.