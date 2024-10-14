The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall has arrived and so has the fashion!

For fall 2024, we’re going back to the basics. There are a lot of simplistic and classic looks, still with some fun elements. One thing to note is that fashion is a cycle. While sometimes unpredictable, the big trends are typically on a 10-year cycle, so a big trend you’ll notice on this list is the essence of 2014 styles. It’s important to remember that what’s “in” and “out” doesn’t have to determine what you wear! Almost anything that is “out” is almost guaranteed to come back eventually, and everything can be styled even if it’s not on trend. With that in mind, here are the top five ins and outs of the season.

Ins:

1. Boots, boots, boots!

While it can go without saying that boots are in every fall, they seem to be trending more than ever. Lately, Frye boots have been on the rise. This is the first prime example of the fashion cycle, as it definitely mimics the basic fall boot you may have seen in 2014. They can run on the pricey side, but (you didn’t hear this from me) there are plenty of dupes online or even at retail stores. Along with that, cowboy boots are also IN. From white cowboy boots for a Mizzou football game to brown vintage boots for the most basic fall outfit, cowboy boots can add a little something fun.

2. Cheetah print

This is the definition of “cool girl.” The brown shades are perfect for fall and can pair with so many different colors. From shirts and jackets, to accessories, to even cheetah French tip nails, cheetah print is a big thing this fall. It’s one of the biggest trends most reminiscent of 2014, thinking back to both zebra and cheetah prints.

3. Low-waisted (baggy) jeans

Never in my wildest dreams would I have expected to be buying low waisted jeans, but the time has come. I think this is a great chance to try out a new style and also explore what clothes and styles can fit your body type the best. While maybe not reminiscent of 2014, my mind immediately goes to 2004, when the ultra low-waisted skinny jeans were “in.” These can be styled with longer tops to show your lower stomach, giving the illusion of being taller and having a longer waist.

4. Headbands

Both the classic thick, cotton headbands and the zig-zag headbands are back. Definitely one of the most functional trends this fall, headbands are one trend you can always expect to cycle back in every few years. These are an upgraded style of the ‘90s/Y2K styles, typically being paired with a relatively basic outfit, or even athleisure.

5. UGGs

UGGs. All UGGs. While these are starting to hold the title of a true fall staple, I cannot resist putting them on the list. The Chestnut Tasman UGGs are currently more trendy than ever. They are the perfect indoor/outdoor slipper and can be paired with almost anything. The Chestnut Mini UGGs have become the true classics of the UGG world, however the regular height has been “in” since the late 1990s/early 2000s. The most trendy colors are chestnut, sand, and black, but they also come in a variety of other shades and styles.

Bonus: some fall trends that are always in style: dark red, thick-knit sweaters, long coats, neutral colors (brown, beige, white, black, etc.), scarves, and turtlenecks.

Outs:

1. Ripped jeans

While these have been off and on for years, they are definitely on a sharp decline. For fall 2024, one of the biggest themes is classy and timeless, and ripped jeans don’t hit the mark. Even though the “clean girl” aesthetic might be on its way out, the general vibe is still lingering.

2. Converse

While these are debatably a classic, they are definitely not at their peak. Platform Converse more than anything may give tacky and “cheugy.” With the trends following the line of simplistic, clean, and classy, Converse typically are more maximalist and chunky

3. Flare leggings

We’re going back to the basics and flare leggings were seemingly nothing more than a micro-trend. One of the biggest flaws of the flare leggings was it was often difficult to find a pair of shoes to go with them. Interestingly, wide-legged sweatpants, the flare leggings counterpart, are more “in” than ever.

4. Winged eyeliner

Winged eyeliner. With more simple makeup looks becoming more and more trendy, winged eyeliner can often feel like a more dramatic look than it used to. For certain occasions, a winged eyeliner is still an exciting look. However, mascara and a more simple eyeshadow will typically pair well with a lot of the fall fashion!

5. Bows

While definitely along the lines of a microtrend, bows had their time in the spotlight. Even though they’re cute, they personally remind me of the 2014 mustache trend. While fun and adorable, they have very quickly become overdone.