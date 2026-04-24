Indie Film Recommendations – because they’re the best kind

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although any Nolan or Spielberg film you watch is pretty much guaranteed to be good, I think there’s a certain charm to watching movies without a single recognizable name when the credits roll. Independent films are the best way to go when deciding what to watch for movie night.

Indie films are, by definition, just films made separately from big name studios. However, the low-budget production used in indie films has become a popular aesthetic of its own. Now, indie films are expected to be a bit unconventional in a whimsical and insightful way. Either way, indie films are a great way to watch lesser-known actors and often eclectic artistic choices.

Here are my top indie movie recommendations as someone who loves a good deep cut film on a night in.

“Sing Street” (2016)

This is a movie I recently discovered and instantly fell in love with. Directed by John Carney and starring Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, we follow Conor, an Irish teen who recently switched schools due to his parents’ crippling financial and marital issues, where he meets Raphina, played by Lucy Boynton. In order to impress her, he and his gang create a band. Not only do I love all the boys in the band, but their songs are surprisingly good. Plus, teenage boy angst in Ireland in the 1980s is maybe the best combination ever.

“Garden State” (2004)

Up next, we have “Garden State,” directed by and starring Zach Braff. This film tells the story of Andrew, who goes back to his hometown for his mother’s funeral. He then meets Sam, played by Natalie Portman, and reunites with his best friend Mark, played by Peter Sarsgaard, and they venture around the city. This film has one of the best soundtracks I’ve ever heard, and I can never stop recommending it as such a beautiful comfort film.

“Watching the Detectives” (2007)

As a Cillian Murphy fan, I stumbled across this film and ended up really liking it. Starring both Murphy and Lucy Liu and directed by Paul Sotor, this film is the ultimate “manic pixie dream girl” movie. Neil, played by Murphy, leads a boring life until he meets Violet, who turns his life into one of the films at the video store where he works. Though strange, this film is a charming indie that is totally worth watching.

“Almost Famous” (2000)

If you’ve ever read my work before, you have likely seen me recommend this film. Director Cameron Crowe combines all of the best things about a movie — a good soundtrack, lovable and complex characters and quotable lines — and puts them into one film. Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup and Patrick Fugit create a spectacular vibe of the 1970s rock culture and deliver truly cool performances.

“Thirteen” (2003)

Directed by Catherine Hardwicke, “Thirteen” is a heartbreaking and groundbreaking film of two 13-year-old girls who experiment with sex, drugs, alcohol and self-harm. Evan Rachel Wood and Nikki Reed were both tragic to watch on the screen; I know I personally stared at the wall for a long time after the credits rolled. I highly recommend every girl watch this movie, even if it’s only once.

If you or someone you know is considering self-harm or experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).