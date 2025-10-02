In the Final Show of his “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency, Bad Bunny reminds us what it truly means to never forget where you come from.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was nine years old, I went to Puerto Rico for the very first time. This wasn’t just a family vacation; this was my heritage, a part of my culture that I was finally going to see for the very first time. My grandfather had moved back there, so we stayed with him and my cousin, who was visiting him at the time. We walked through the streets of San Juan and went to the beach, but my favorite thing we did was go to El Yunque. El Yunque was this beautiful rainforest, quite possibly the most lush place I’ve ever been. It was big and beautiful and green. The chirping coquis served as our official soundtrack for our visit there. I got to climb the rocks with my dad and experience the beauty of this island. On the car ride back, my grandpa got us quenepas from the side of the road, and I ate the whole thing. I look back at those photos, those beautiful memories and it brings the biggest smile to my face. As cheesy as it sounds, it brings me back to simpler times, to the joy that place brought me and to the beauty of Puerto Rico.

Years passed and I grew much older, but I returned to Puerto Rico plenty more times. Each visit felt more different than the last. Hurricane Maria had come and gone, destroying so many parts of the island, and, eventually, my grandfather made his transition into the afterlife. Although each trip felt more somber than the last, there was still so much beauty in Puerto Rico. Those wonderful moments had faded into memories, memories I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.

Last Saturday, I, like many other people all over the globe, turned my tiny apartment bedroom in “La Casita” and celebrated the final performance of Bad Bunny’s 30 show residency in Puerto Rico as a part of his “No Me Quiero Ir de Aqui” (translating to ‘I Never Want to Leave Here’) tour for his 2025 album, “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos.” This move to do 30 nights in Puerto Rico was huge, not only for his many fans in Puerto Rico but also for his fans all over the world, specifically in the U.S., with the first set of shows being for Puerto Rico residents only.

Bad Bunny made the conscious decision not to tour the States altogether, a decision he later attributed to the rise in ICE raids in the U.S., telling i-D Magazine, “Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue of — like, f******g ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

As a U.S. fan, I was a bit disappointed, but it made sense considering the circumstances. Another reason for Bad Bunny’s decision was to allow himself to connect with fans in his nation and allow other fans from all over the world to come to the island and experience it for themselves, and that they did. It was estimated by Forbes that his 31-show run in Puerto Rico brought over 600,000 people to the country and generated nearly $200 million into their economy, a number that is amazing considering that this time of year is known as a slow one for tourism. So many shops, restaurants and other local businesses were able to benefit from these shows. New visitors not only came for the show and to be a passive tourist, but came to truly immerse themselves in the rich culture of the island and learn just how special the culture truly is. For some people, this was their first trip there, for others it was a homecoming: a chance to revisit childhood memories, be with family and truly come home to Puerto Rico. For many residents of Puerto Rico, this was a chance to see one of the biggest artists in the world, who is from there, celebrate this place and live loudly in their culture while seeing it live on stage.

Although I’ve seen Bad Bunny before (I got to see him in Georgia the week before I graduated high school), this show looked like nothing he had done before. This tour was like a piece of performance art but also like the greatest parties I’ve ever seen. It looked mesmerizing. So when it was announced that the final show, simply titled “Una Mas,” would be livestreamed on Prime Video, I was ecstatic. It didn’t matter what else was going on that night; I was going to be sat for that performance. Obviously, I called up my friend, Jess, and got her to join my watch party. I was ready to dance, to sing my heart out and hopefully not cry (although there’s nothing wrong with that).

This live-streamed show was a surprise that came the week after what were supposed to be the final shows in Puerto Rico, and the date he chose to perform was significant. Sept. 20 marked the eight-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria’s devastation across Puerto Rico. This event marked a dark period for the island, with homes destroyed, lives lost and federal aid still nowhere to be seen. Hurricane Maria was tragic and will leave a lasting impact on Puerto Rico for the foreseeable future, but for this night, Bad Bunny decided to use this somber date to bring joy and connection to the people, allowing for this night to be about Puerto Rico’s essence, its culture and the resilience of its people.

This tour and this album were much more than just another album release or another tour. This was a visual statement. This was a performance love letter to Puerto Rico, its people and the beauty of its culture. It was also a rallying cry. Everything from the sets to the interludes to the music itself illustrates this point.

The show was split into three acts. The first act took place on a mogote, a large, grassy hill decorated with trees, vines and lots of gorgeous plants. At the center of it was a large tree, which served as a part of the acoustic section of the show, where he played stripped down versions of his more somber tracks like “Si Estuviésemos Juntos,” “Ni bien ni mal” and my personal favorite album track “TURiSTA,” as well as playing his more hype songs, like “PIToRRO DE COCO,” “KETU TeCRÉ” and the fan favorite track “El Apagon.” This portion of the show highlights the live band, specifically drummer Julito Gaston and the accompanying bomba and plena dancers dressed in white gowns. I believe it’s meant to be a tribute to Taino farmers in Puerto Rico, which is noted in the styling of Bad Bunny during this act. The Taíno people are the indigenous people of Puerto Rico as well as other surrounding Caribbean islands, whose culture is rooted in agriculture and spiritual traditions. The inclusion of bomba and plena music through the band is also used to pay tribute to the music of the African and working-class parts of Puerto Rican culture. This act sets the scene beautifully, and the live version I watched really captured the cinematic feel of the show, while also setting the scene for what this show would be. A tribute to the Puerto Rico of the past and the present, and ultimately the protection of its future.

One of the most instantly recognizable setpieces from the show is “La Casita,” a fully functioning countryside concrete home that houses the DJ and a plethora of celebrity guests, everyone from Penelope Cruz to Lin-Manuel Miranda to Lebron James. The designers of this set piece wanted to capture the essence of homes on the island.

The tour’s Art Director, Natalia Rosa, told Architectural Digest that they wanted to create a house that: “would make people say, ‘Wow, that reminds me of my grandma’s house.’”

I don’t think I’ve ever been more envious of a concert experience in my life because it looked like every single person in there was having the time of their life. The house is a character in the show, being a place of reflection but also of joy and fun times. It’s meant to be a full-on house party with friends, but in this case, the whole island is invited. The music from this part of the show is meant to encapsulate the good times, so it’s full of those iconic hits that encapsulate the joy and party atmosphere Bad Bunny’s music, songs like “NUEVAYoL,” “Titi Me Pregunto,” “Neverita,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” “PERFuMITO NUEVO” and “Me Porto Bonito,” as well as house remixes of his other tracks. This section was a great intersection of the carefree and joyful spirit of Puerto Rico across generations of music.

For this show, he enlisted the likes of the Puerto Rican band Chuwi, singer RaiNao and Arcángel, as well as reggaeton veterans such as Nengo Flow and Jowell y Randy, who performed a small set during this portion of the show, all culminating in Bad Bunny’s absolute banger of a track “EoO.”

The final act of the show returns to the Mogote, along with the return of the live band joined by Los Pleneros de la Cresta, a plena ensemble. This part of the show is a tribute to dance music, specifically salsa and plena, especially with the performances of tracks such as “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” “CAFé CON RON” and a salsa remix of “Callaíta.” This part of the show also has more themes of protection when it comes to Puerto Rico’s wellbeing and its people, with tracks like “LA MuDANZA” and “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii,” songs that are a direct call to action to protect the island, protect the heritage and protect all of it from harm’s way. Specifically, this section calls back to the colonization of Puerto Rico and calls out the dangers of tourism and overdevelopment that have left many longtime citizens with nowhere to go. Although it’s a serious sharp turn from the party of earlier, it’s an important reminder that the good times will cease to exist if we don’t protect the island and its people right in the present.

But the true standout moment was the surprise performance of “Preciosa” at the end, accompanied by Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony. When I heard those opening guitar strings, I simply fell to my knees. This was one of those moments that hit differently when you have the added context. Originally written by Rafael Hernández Marín in 1937, this song is what many Puerto Ricans call the national anthem of the island. The song celebrates the heritage of the island, the love and pride for its land, the rich cultures that make up the island and the triumph of Puerto Rico’s resilience over adversity. The version sung by Marc Anthony has become a staple of the culture, and it’s certainly become a staple in my family, especially with my late Tatí, my nickname for my grandmother, with my dad telling me just how much she adored this song. My dad made sure to teach me the significance of this song even at a young age. Even when I didn’t really understand the culture as much as I could, I knew this song and what it meant, especially right now. As I watched this beautiful display of Puerto Ricans, young and old, participating in this moment of celebration and resilience, all I could do was think back to my grandparents, to their resilience, and to the resilience of Puerto Rico. The fact that eight years after some of the most devastating times for the island, here they stand, still singing.

But beyond just the music and the show itself, there’s a joyful essence within the audience that has made the biggest impression on me. Seeing videos of old couples dancing in the audience, parents and children singing together and the endless videos of the gorgeous Puerto Rican-inspired outfits many people made to wear to the show. It’s that connection and that love that help this album and show transcend their mediums. There’s a sense of community, a connection between the old and young that has allowed older and younger generations of Puerto Ricans to connect not only to the music, but to each other, and that might be the most powerful thing about it.

On a more personal level, this show awakened something in me. It brought me back to those memories in El Yunque or those days down at the beach with my grandpa. It was a reminder that no matter where you are in the world or in life, your heritage and your memories will always be by your side. He ended the show with the album’s title track, “DtMF,” an emotional tribute to those we’ve lost but whose memories we will treasure for the rest of our lives, because ultimately, no matter where you go, you always take the island with you. I don’t know if I’ve always done my best to engage with my heritage, but growing up and sitting with those memories and seeing that beauty I remember being so endangered made me want to do everything to embrace it

My dad always told me about an old saying my grandpa used to tell him. “You are an ambassador for your people.” Now this might sound a bit daunting, but there is certainly some truth to this statement, and I think it applies to Bad Bunny, this show and what it means to carry your heritage with you. As arguably one of the most famous people in the world from Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny takes on the responsibilities that come with being an ambassador to his people because he understands that to truly represent the culture, you have to take it wherever you go.

He ended the show with a message to the audience: “I have always had the same passion, love for what I’m doing. I promise I will never change. I love you, Puerto Rico. I love you, Mom and Dad.”

This album and residency have expressed what it means to truly love and celebrate that culture. As for me, I hold onto my grandpa’s belief in my own life. I don’t know if I always get it right, as I’m what’s colloquially known as a “no sabo” (for now at least), but I do always carry my heritage with me. The music, the clothing, the mofongo I hope to finally cook some day, and all of those amazing memories. I can’t wait to create more of my own memories and to take many more photos. Although for some this was just a concert, for many people this was a celebration of heritage, of traditions old and new, and for me specifically, a homecoming.