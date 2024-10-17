I’m Type B: No, I Don’t Have a Planner

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

I wish I had a picture of my roommate’s face when I told her I’ve never used a planner in my life.

I live with four other girls who are all type A, color-coded, spreadsheet, Notion girls. Unfortunately, all of those things seem to make organization harder for me, and I’ve found that it’s a waste of time trying to fill out a calendar that I’m going to forget to look at anyway.

The theory of type A and type B personalities was created by Meyer Friedman and Ray Rosenman in 1974. They first assessed the differences between the two through a series of interviews to evaluate “time urgency” and “hostility” in an individual. Focusing on both verbal answers and physical signs, they were able to see a clear divide. Since then, a wide range of tests have been developed to analyze different aspects of each personality type.

The type B personality is essentially characterized as the absence of type A attributes. Because of this, type B students are often viewed as disorganized, lazy, unmotivated, and a slew of other negative adjectives that basically make us out to be inferior to the put-together type A model students.

According to Medical News Today, a 2019 study reported higher academic achievement in students with type A personalities. They cited a “lack of focus on study” and procrastination as characteristics of type B students. However, type A students were found to be more prone to burnout, as type B personalities tend to be more adaptive and flexible when it comes to stress.

However, stress management resources and organizational tips are usually geared towards type A personalities: telling someone who’s type B to just “use a planner” is not going to help them in the long run.

As a type B, I tend to take my schedule day-by-day, since writing everything down can be overwhelming. However, getting ahead can be hard, especially when I usually don’t know exactly what’s going on beyond this week. So, I’ve pulled together my best type B hacks for staying organized in a way that makes sense to us.

Find your version of planning

While a detailed planner can help with figuring out whether that concert in three months conflicts with anything, it’s not the only way to think ahead. Don’t feel pressured to over-organize if that doesn’t work for you! Using my phone calendar has been a great way to keep track of major events. I can casually throw in events as they come up, and I don’t have to worry about filling out any detailed information or color-coding each type of event.

For assignments, I tend to just look at my Canvas to-do list: installing the “Better Canvas” extension on Google Chrome allowed me to customize how I see my assignments. It also tells me exactly what percentage of my upcoming assignments for the week I have done, which is great for my planning style.

Of course, not everything is listed in Canvas, so it helps to focus on marking down major assignments and exams that might not be posted on there. These could also be put into your phone calendar for an extra reminder. That’s the nice thing about being type B: we usually aren’t confined to one planner.

Another tool I use to keep track of major assignments is the My Study Life website. It’s quick and easy to enter assignments on there, and you can easily organize each assignment by class when you enter it. Its clear interface and efficient entering process make it great for type B students who don’t want to spend extra time organizing their tasks.

Look ahead in small increments

Thinking about the next few months can be a little overwhelming, so taking my schedule in small increments helps me prioritize my tasks. I like to take note of large events that I know ahead of time: meetings, exams, sorority socials, etc. Quickly jotting them down in my phone calendar is easy and allows me to set reminders leading up to them.

Another habit I’ve gotten into is reflecting on my day and planning the next before I go to bed. I go over what I accomplished and think about what I need to do tomorrow based on that. Type B’s often do better thinking things through than writing them down!

Short-term goals matter

While long-term goals, such as getting a certain internship or GPA, are extremely important, I usually get lost and overwhelmed on my way there. When one thing doesn’t go as planned, the entire goal seemingly becomes out of reach.

However, setting short-term goals that collectively work towards your long-term ones can help make them more achievable. For example, just saying “I’m going to get a 4.0 this semester” can feel daunting. So, try setting grade goals for specific tests and assignments based on your strengths. For someone more science-minded, they might get a better grade on a chemistry test than an English essay.

For that internship you desperately want, think of immediate involvement: what relevant organizations can bolster my resumé? Are there any specific classes offered next semester that relate to the internship? Who do I know right now in my life who could potentially connect me to people in the field? With a combination of these, you’ll be a top-tier applicant in no time!

Break finances down

Setting a specific budget that spans an entire month or even year might not be realistic. I find myself saying, “I’ll only spend X amount of money this month!” and then never actually adding up all the money I spend on Sonic drinks and sweet treats. Even though a $2 drink might not seem worth marking down, it can add up.

A color-coded spreadsheet might seem like the only way to keep track of all these little expenses, but taking the time to break down a budget can help you spend the right amount of money without feeling like a financial planner.

First, I take what I want to spend in a month, then I break it down week-by-week and then day-by-day. So, let’s say I end up being able to spend $20 a day. Maybe I have a lot of tests and meetings a certain week and don’t see myself being able to go out with friends or walk around Target for hours. Then, I can move some of that money to the next week.

At the end of the month, I usually find that I spent less than I planned because I took it day-by-day, case-by-case.

Embracing my type B personality has truly made college so much easier for me. I used to worry that I wasn’t planning “correctly,” but planning doesn’t have a one-size-fits-all method.

By leaning into my natural flexibility and trusting my own process, I’ve found a balance that works for me. Whether you’re type A, type B, or somewhere in between, the key is finding what suits your strengths.