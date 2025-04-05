If Houston Loses, Someone Come Check On Me: March Madness Men’s Final Four

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Dates, Times and My Picks vs. ESPN’s

March is simply the best month of the year, despite the fact I’ve wanted to set my brackets on fire since the first round of games. Whether you are a sports statistical analyst for ESPN or picking your favorite colors along the way, you pretty much have an equal shot at winning it all. Nothing is guaranteed; every team has a shot at the title. This year’s final four is going to be insane and a must watch, even if you aren’t a diehard basketball fan. Regardless, here is everything you need to know for the men’s tournament!

No.1 Florida vs. No. 1 Auburn on Saturday, April 5 at 5:09 p.m. CDT

In a battle between number one seeds, the Gators will attempt to repeat a win against the Tigers, similar to their regular-season matchup where they dropped ninety points on the Tigers home court. The lingering ego of winning on the road against them could be the fuel for another win. However, the Gators haven’t necessarily been getting by easy in the bracket this year. Their last two games against UConn and Texas Tech were close until the very end. The Tigers may have an advantage since key player Johni Broome is finally cleared to play after his injuries from their game against Michigan State. Fresh new legs could be what the Tigers need.

ESPN staff favor a Florida win by a 3-1 margin, however they also all agreed the game will likely be neck-and-neck. Foul trouble or free-throw percentage could be the deciding factors of the game. For me, I have Florida advancing out of this game and into the championship. However, an Auburn win would heighten my chances of winning my family-wide bracket pool. My mom and dad have Florida as their champion; a Florida loss will tighten the race between just me and my siblings.

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 1 Duke on Saturday, April 5 at 7:49 p.m. CDT

If you know anything, there’s no surprise that Duke is in the final four. The Blue Devils have been a powerhouse of basketball for years and they continue to show us why. They have shooting, ball handlers, free throw shooters, speed… basically everything. Throughout their regular season and bracket so far, they’ve appeared unfazed by competition. Houston, however, has not been able to say the same. As the best defensive team in the nation, the team excels at keeping opponents out of the paint. The Blue Devils love to drive towards the basket; this matchup should prove interesting.

The staff over at ESPN favor Duke 3-1 and I don’t like that. At all. For me, Houston are my bracket champions this year. I think that it’s time for someone else to take the crown. Duke has won the NCAA championship FIVE TIMES. Houston has never won the national championship; this is their time.

The outcome? No guarantee. The energy? High. My bracket? In the garbage if Houston loses. Crashout? Yeah. With all number one seeds in the Final Four, we are guaranteed for some exciting action. The winners of Saturday (hopefully Houston) will play in the championship on Monday, April 7 in San Antonio.



These games, the most stressful of my life, will be available for streaming on CBS. To find the streaming service most compatible for you, see the March Madness app/website.