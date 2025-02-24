I Listened To ‘So Close To What’ 14 Times—Here’s My Ranking

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tate McRae’s third full-length album, “So Close To What” came out on Friday, and has already gone platinum in my headphones. With Ryan Tedder and Grant taking most of the production credits, the record perfectly executes vocal distortion and chord progression. It’s clear that intertwining lyrics, harmonies, and melodies between instrumental elements was meticulous, making her music so addicting. Anyone can create a pop song, but the unique structure created by McRae and her team is what sets it apart from everyone else. Here’s my ranking and thoughts on each of the 15 tracks on “So Close To What,” A.K.A. my album of the year.

15. MISS POSSESSIVE

Serving as the opening track, “Miss Possessive” had a lot to live up to, but falls the slightest bit short. Beginning with a woman’s voice saying, “No seriously, get your hands off my man” (rumored to be Sydney Sweeney), it wasn’t my cup of tea. The ad-libs feel out of place, and the song lacks the punch needed to kick off the album with the bang it deserves. On shuffle, I wouldn’t skip this song. However, when comparing it to the rest of the album, it sits at the bottom of my ranking.

Favorite lyric: “Pretty girl gon’ learn your lesson”

14. LIKE I DO

This is a dark and brooding song that beautifully showcases McRae’s vocal range. Realistically, I would listen to the first two minutes of this song and skip the rest, as the bridge significantly weakens the impact of the track for me. With her falsetto and lower register both taking moments of spotlight, I was hoping for a more powerful bridge than the portion of talking that took the space.

Favorite lyric: “What you gon’ do when they all find out / You’re not what you paint to the public”

13. IT’S OK, I’M OK

“I do think sonically, I was listening to more R&B music this year, which I think influenced [the album] in a way,” McRae said to Jake Shane in an appearance on his podcast last week. Produced entirely by ILYA, the track has hard-hitting production and the perfect choreography to compliment that. The juxtaposition of delicate and powerful vocals accompanying the lyrics exhibiting desperation, exhaustion, and indecisiveness is overall impressive.

Favorite lyric: “I don’t want him anyway / Girl, take him”

12. SPORTS CAR

Undeniably a Y2K-inspired track featuring whispery vocals, setting it apart from other tracks on the charts. While the harmonies and note changes in the second chorus elevate the song, the lyrics are somewhat shallow. Taking up a spot on thousands of “get ready for a night out” playlists, this track is a pick-me-up song but ultimately doesn’t reach the heights and depth of other tracks.

Favorite lyric: N/A

11. MEANS I CARE

Focusing on a theme of emotional resignation, “It’s not what I want / It’s just all that I know” is a lyric I keep going back to. While repetitive, the track remains deeply emotional and relatable. This track serves as a powerful anthem for anyone who has given their all to someone who barely notices or takes the time to match their energy.

Favorite lyric: “If I cut you off / It just means I care / Downright shut you out / Must mean that it’s goin’ somewhere”

10. NOSTALGIA

As the only track prominently featuring acoustic guitar, this song brings us back to McRae’s roots. It’s the perfect closing track, offering an intimate and reflective moment that strips back the hard-hitting production we’ve seen on the rest of the album, letting her vocals take the lead.

Favorite lyric: “I manifested you would leave / So the day you did / I had you beat”

9. BLOODONMYHANDS (WITH FLO MILLI)

Flo Milli brought her signature energy to this track through both her lyrics and delivery, being undeniably her. Following the leak of the album’s final draft, McRae took to the studio to create a few more songs, “bloodonmyhands” being one of them. “I actually feel like it filled a hole in the album that needed to be filled,” says McRae. This song is home to some of McRae’s falsetto, taking its place front and center, and we can’t imagine a tracklist without it.

Favorite lyric: “I was so prepared to fight a war on your side / So where’d it go?”

8. I KNOW LOVE (WITH THE KID LAROI)

The cutest duo in entertainment right now. Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi’s voices blend seamlessly, making this collaboration feel so natural. This track was curated to suit both singers and overlap their respective genres, with production credits given to Ryan Tedder and Tyler Spry. While the bridge isn’t the strongest we’ve seen on the album, the song is a standout moment on the album and easily one of the best in both artists’ discography.

Favorite lyric: “New love / New plans / New script / Yeah, it’s only the beginning / But it’s happening quick”

7. 2 HANDS

From the music video to the dance break, everything about this song and its journey through the media has been strategic and smart. With an electrifying bassline and vibrant aesthetic, this track is her best single to date. It’s everything a pop song should encapsulate and sets the bar high for future additions to the radio. It’s high-energy, infectious, and further proves the singer’s capabilities of producing addictive anthems.

Favorite lyric: “I don’t need to hear I’m your number one / And everybody’s second place”

6. NO, I’M NOT IN LOVE

The distorted vocals in the chorus are strangely satisfying and add the missing piece the song needed. I can imagine this song playing in a department store, stopping you in your tracks from the unexpected appearance of a song that’s not on the radio. The minimal production in the last pre-chorus allows the raw vocals and emotional vulnerability to shine for a moment before jumping back into the melody.

Favorite lyric: “I’m not bothered lookin’ up your exes / Matter of fact / We could probably be friendses”

5. GREENLIGHT

My first listen of this album was in the backseat of my friend’s Chevy Impala, and this song was truly one of the most life-altering. The excess bass in the post-bridge breakdown progressively tied this track together. McRae’s vocals remain smooth but still urgent, adding to the track’s raw, emotional, and contemplative pull.

Favorite lyric: “Guess I never healed right / Maybe it’s a green light / But I can’t go”

4. SIGNS

Ranking right below my top three on the album, this song has moved up quite a bit since my first listen. Standing out for its unpredictable structure, the verses and chorus sound so distinctly different from one another while still being cohesive with the rest of the album. The build-up is intentionally crafted, and the overall simplicity of the track contributes to the catchiness. The octave jump in the final chorus makes the entire song, proving the agility of McRae’s vocal talent and adding yet another brilliant detail to the composition.

Favorite lyric: “I know you’re intelligent / Just no rocket scientist / So take all my silences / And do your damn best to figure it out”

3. REVOLVING DOOR

One of the most teased songs of this era, the chorus is progressive and introspective. The beats of the 808 and polished production seal the deal for the finished product of the track, elevating it to a level not previously seen with the snippets from earlier months. The bridge is a moment of pure catharsis that cements this track as one of McRae’s best to date. Releasing the music video just an hour after the album, the impact of the song was immediately enhanced with a monochrome color scheme and choreography that was nothing short of show-stopping. McRae describes the song in an interview with Billboard as “a fully introspective song about my personality and how I just can’t make my mind up,” before mentioning that her star sign is Cancer (July babies mentioned!).

Favorite lyric: “Supposed to be on stage / But f*ck it / I need a minute”

2. DEAR GOD

Simply put, this song is the embodiment of the sparkle emoji. The harmonies and layering create a celestial atmosphere, and the syncopated beats add a modern edge to support the cohesive theme of the rest of the record. The ending of this track is the strongest on the album, leaving listeners mesmerized. “I really wanted a lot of vocal layering,” says McRae to Shane, “[the album] feels like a mix of really hard production and really airy vocals.”

Favorite lyric: “Haven’t seen you in two years / But baby, we still breathe the same air”

1. PURPLE LACE BRA

Opening with a haunting violin that expands into a full orchestral arrangement, the sixth track of the album is deeply evocative. Produced by Emile Haynie, it’s no surprise that this song carries a similar wistful, cinematic energy considering his past work with other artists like Lana Del Rey. The soft percussion settles into the background, allowing McRae’s delicate vocals to take center stage. The song’s lyrics embody yearning and regret, making it one of the most emotionally resonant moments on the album.

Favorite lyric: “You only listen when I’m undressed / Hear what you like and none of the rest”

“Better Than I Was” and “Call My Bluff” are two tracks featured on the physical editions of the album. Since they don’t have a spot on the streaming version, I didn’t put them in my definitive ranking. If you get your hands on the CD or vinyl editions of “So Close To What,” be sure to listen to them.

Overall, I don’t anticipate getting tired of this album anytime soon. After 14 listens (yes… i know) there is still not a single song I truly dislike. This project was extremely impressive and proved how well-rounded of an artist Tate McRae is. Despite her young age, she’s already made a name for herself as a pop powerhouse with three full-length albums under her belt. With her creativity, talent, and determination, I wouldn’t be surprised if there are already several more projects on the horizon, especially with her Miss Possessive tour starting in August. As a perpetual music listener and aspiring entertainment reporter, it’s refreshing to see an artist passionate about what they do, and passionate about doing it well.