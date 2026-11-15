This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rescue has finally come for the ill-fated survivors of flight 2525, but will the Wilderness truly be ready to let them go?

“Yellowjackets,” the horrifying psychological thriller and survival drama centering on a New Jersey girls’ soccer team whose plane crashes in the Canadian Wilderness in 1996, has never shied away from its dark themes, supernatural elements or unpredictability.

The creators’ willingness to see how far they can push the boundaries of what the team “needed” to do to survive has always kept me coming back for more.

Fans are constantly wondering how the Wilderness will shock them next, leading to numerous theories being shared online by like-minded viewers. From assuming “Other Tai’s” involvement in burning down the cabin to the cave system pumping out poisonous gases that cause the team to lose their minds, the list goes on and on.

So before Season 4 officially premieres on Nov. 20, I want to tap into my Wilderness connection and share a few of my own theories based on the officially released teaser, trailer and photo stills.

Spoiler warning: This post contains major spoilers for “Yellowjackets” Season 4, along with several previous seasons.

Theory 1: Jackie Taylor will guide the team back home during the final séance

From the very first season, the team members have contacted ghostly spirits as a pastime. Spurred by Jackie Taylor to regain some of her captain authority, she suggests the team hold a séance to rid their cabin of the spirit that is haunting them. The girls, along with Travis and Javi, fill the attic with candles, covering the odd symbols carved into the floor as Shauna Shipman (later Sadecki) covers her eyes with a blindfold and dangles a knife on a string so their spirit can communicate. The team asks questions about their crushes and pop culture until suddenly a dark entity overtakes their game, possessing Lottie Matthews, leading to her frantic French spiral as the team attempts to translate. Her words? The team must spill blood in order to survive.

This event awakens the entity of “It” choosing Lottie as its prophet, resulting in a bizarre religion and the team’s descent into ritualistic hunts and cannibalism. Clearly, their first séance did not bode well for the team, so what would make them risk their lives trying to contact “It” again? My conclusion is that they request the assistance of their deceased team captain, Jackie Taylor, who will be their guide to rescue and eventually to return home.

“Yellowjackets” has consistently allowed the team’s violent mistakes to literally haunt them in the Wilderness and in their adult lives. The biggest of these apparitions: fan favorite Jackie Taylor.

Best friend to Shauna Shipman, Jackie meets her tragic fate due to an unexpected blizzard, causing her to die of hypothermia after her emotional fight with Shauna results in her sleeping outside. Even though Jackie’s death was preventable, it leads to a fascinating exploration into unresolved trauma. Ghost Jackie becomes a manifestation of Shauna’s guilt and anger, transforming her loving best friend into a mocking mean girl who chastises Shauna’s choices in the Wilderness and in adulthood.

Jackie is one of the few characters who holds onto her humanity and the structure of her high school world. However, after her death, the moral laws of civilization collapse, leading the team to descend into madness. Furthermore, I believe Jackie’s spirit will communicate with the team during the final séance due to what her death gave them: life. After they attempt to cremate her frozen body, the Wilderness conveniently cooks her, leading to the most jaw-dropping moment in recent TV history: cannibalization.

Surely the Yellowjackets will not be allowed to leave the Wilderness without their feisty team captain giving them one last pep talk. After all, the day before their doomed flight, she was told by Head Coach Bill Martinez that when things get tough, the girls will need someone like her to guide them.

In one released photo still, we can see the team huddling in the plane, with the odd symbol drawn in the dirt as Shauna regains her role as the séance communicator. I predict that the team is desperate to contact “It” and begs the spirits to let them return to their normal lives and absolve them of their monstrous actions. As the scene continues, Shauna will cry out to Jackie, their fearless leader, asking for forgiveness and saying that they need her guidance one last time. We may hear Jackie communicate, or see another possession, but instead of nonsensical French, Jackie would speak through one of her friends, giving them one small bit of knowledge that will lead to their eventual rescue.

Now all that’s left to wonder is whether this spirit will be akin to the ruthless mean girl Shauna interacts with or the true sassy, yet empathic, captain we all adore.

Theory 2: Akilah will be killed during A homecoming hunt

The ritualistic hunts are an iconic and early aspect of the show, illuminating the team’s fight to survive by any means necessary. First enacted upon Natalie Scatorccio in the Wilderness and then on Shauna Sadecki at Lottie’s wellness camp in 2021, the Hunt has been the ultimate representation of the team’s animalistic desires.

The last hunt we see is that of Mari Ibarra, who becomes the infamous “Pit Girl” at the hands of the newly crowned Antler Queen, Shauna Shipman. Technically, this hunt did not actually give the Wilderness the true bloodshed it wanted since it was merely a distraction so Natalie could call for rescue through the satellite phone.

The false hunt has led my mind to ruminate on a much more sinister outcome since the Wilderness craves blood and death throughout the girls’ lives. I believe Akilah will be hunted during a homecoming hunt.

Sweet and kindhearted Akilah usually takes a backseat in the team’s religious madness, becoming a passive follower so she can believe in something. In Season 3, however, after Lottie loses her connection to “It,” Akilah becomes her new muse, getting drugged by her so she can communicate with “It.” Seriously disturbed by her hallucinations, Akilah is ready to help the girls with their ruse and escape the wilderness.

As seen in the trailer and photo stills, Akilah surprisingly makes it back to New Jersey, but I think her homecoming will be short-lived, and her good nature will be the cause of her demise. To prove this theory, there is a shot of the survivors frantically running in the woods in what is clearly a suburban area. Plus, most of the survivors are dressed in new outfits and their hair length matches the shots of them we have seen once they return home. Although we do not see Travis’ or the girl’s faces, based on hair length and outfits, Akilah does not appear to be within the group. Now that could signal that this simply is not a hunt at all, however, this specific formation aligns perfectly with past hunts: the sacrifice far ahead and in front, as their hunters are quickly on their heels, preparing to claim the life of the Yellowjacket who has been chosen.

Compared to her fellow team members, Akilah does not possess their unyielding ruthlessness. Her gentle nature can be seen in her care of the animals or her unwillingness to fold and let Coach Ben Scott be sent to death during his trial. However, I do not think Akilah will simply let herself be killed. As seen in Season 3, she has the bravery to defy Shauna by poisoning her precious animals and eliminating the team’s food source in order to force a hunt so they can be rescued.

Yet even though Akilah possesses bravery, I feel that out of all the team members, she is the least likely to compartmentalize their actions as simply what had to be done to survive. I can imagine a scene where Akilah is advised by Taissa Turner that she must stick to their fictional account of their survival or she will make herself a liability for them all. The team has proven that they do not trust outsiders, and I believe if Akilah has one moment of weakness and admits to what really happened, the team will be more than willing to tap into their primal instincts and kill anyone who threatens their ability to live a “normal” life.

Beyond the adult survivors’ paranoia of their true actions in the wilderness being revealed to the public, I feel that there is one more horrible secret the women are trying to hide, and that could very well be the murder of Akilah.

Theory 3: Shauna is the last tether to the wilderness

Where do I even begin with the notorious Shauna Shipman? She’s crazy, murderous and all around one of the most complex female characters I’ve had the pleasure to watch and analyze.

This complexity is amplified through Sophie Nélisse and Melanie Lynskey’s portrayal of teenage and adult Shauna, respectively, consistently adding to the intensity and intriguing nature of the character. Even as you watch Shauna time and time again burn everything to the ground, it’s impossible to look away.

While the girls may have never held a national team trophy, Shauna has definitely earned a metaphorical one, awarding her with the worst luck a person can have after surviving a plane crash. She feels responsible for her best friend’s death, has murdered and cannibalized multiple people, including Jackie, had a stillbirth in the wilderness and has been so jaded by her past that she reverts to her villainous teenage mindset in the adult timeline. She kills Adam Martin, distances herself from her daughter and husband, Jeff Sadecki and attempts to kill adult Melissa as well.

Shauna will definitely have her hands full this season as she taps back into the power of her youth when she reigned as the team’s leader and ruthless Antler Queen. I believe the reason why the survivors in 2021 cannot escape their past is not only due to the Wilderness haunting them, but also Shauna’s inability to let her power and past self go.

In the teaser and trailer, it’s seen that Shauna’s homecoming will be filled with constant reminders of everything she’s lost and who she wishes she could still be. She tells a teenage Jeff that home does not feel like home because now people are desperate for a ghost of a girl to come back to them. Before the crash, Shauna was quiet and timid, constantly living in Jackie’s shadow. She never admitted to her resentment of Jackie’s picture-perfect life, letting her anger fester and cement into her bones. Then, after her many tragedies and lack of social constraints, Shauna and other team members were given the chance to be their most free selves.

For Shauna, freedom is violence, rage and causing chaos everywhere she goes. Now that her present-day self is unafraid to tap into the primal wilderness religion of her youth, she will be seen ruining the lives of those around her until she is the only one left standing; as per her overwhelming paranoia, she believes this is the only way her safety can be ensured.

However, I predict that Shauna’s embodiment of the dark, horrible parts the supernatural wilderness allows the team to tap into is why “It” still haunts them and why Shauna must be killed if the other adult survivors want to be free.

Shauna will not have a sudden epiphany where she recognizes her many wrongdoings and asks for forgiveness. She always believes she is in the right, always the one who hurts more. For the Wilderness to be eradicated, its strongest source needs to be killed, so the last standing survivors can finally find peace and end their constant cycle of violence to survive. Echoing Lottie’s words, blood needs to be spilled, and who has more blood on her hands than Shauna Sadecki?

A homecoming for the ages

Clearly, I could theorize about “Yellowjackets” for the next 25 years due to its characters and the many connections that can be gathered from just a few scenes. Even if all my theories are proven to be false, “Yellowjackets” Season 4 will be another thrilling and exciting installment of the beloved series.

A homecoming has never looked so ruthless, and I cannot wait to see how this final reckoning unfolds.

“Yellowjackets” Season 4 will stream exclusively on the Paramount+ premium plan with Showtime on Friday, Nov. 20. After the premiere, don’t forget to tune in for Friday episodes through Jan. 22, 2027, to see what the Wilderness has in store for the survivors and anyone who gets too close.