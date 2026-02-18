How to Read More (as a College Student)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the New Year arrives, many people scramble to improve their lives. One solution is setting a resolution. There are many goals to choose from such as eating healthy, exercising twice a week or waking up early every day. After listening to my friends’ resolutions, I have learned many of them want to read more in 2026.

Although it may seem simple, it can be hard for college students to find time in their busy schedules and exhausting days for this hobby. As an active reader myself, it was a difficult adjustment to fit reading time in when starting college. Luckily, there are many solutions to increase reading time.

Listen to Audiobooks

On a day filled with classes and clubs, finding time to sit down and read can be almost impossible. Listening to audiobooks is a great way to read more books without having to block out time in the day. If you are a commuter, you can listen to a book on the way to campus.

Walking to or around campus is another time to listen to audiobooks. Some people listen to music or walk in silence, but walking from class to class is a perfect time to make progress on your book.

Audiobooks can be daunting; what if you zone out or don’t stay engaged with the story? I felt this way at first. I didn’t start listening to audiobooks until 2025. In the past, my yearly average of books finished was 20 to 30. During 2025, I read 60 books, 22 of which were audiobooks. It helped pass the time while I was crafting — instead of watching TV shows or movies — and allowed me to tackle my TBR, or books To Be Read.

Where to Find Audiobooks

As a college student who loves to read, I try to take advantage of my library as much as possible. I use the Libby app for all my audiobooks. They are completely free, and the only inconvenience is that the popular books have a wait. Thankfully, you can put them on hold. The narrators are amazing, and it always feels good to give back to my local library.

Recommendations

Some people can listen to any genre, but I prefer to read some genres on paper, such as romance. That being said, I am a sucker for listening to thrillers and nonfiction books.

It can be hard to find a good audiobook, so I’ve made a list of some that I enjoyed.

“The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman is a mystery series I finished this year. The narrators and the plots are engaging. The books are about a set of retirement village residents who solve old murders on Thursdays, until one day a recent a murder victim shows up at their door. Their interests are piqued, and they make it their mission to find who the killer is.

“Loud: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve” by Drew Afualo. This memoir was the first audiobook I listened to, and I fell in love with it immediately. The shift of decentering men and showing women how they can live without putting themselves down are key themes of Afualo’s life and story. She narrates the book herself, and it makes the memoir so much more immersive. My mom listened to it as well, and she said it was a good book for all young women to listen to.

“The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon had me on the edge of my seat for the entire story. This thriller and historical fiction shows the life of a midwife and woman in the late 1700s. Women are often treated and regarded as less than men, and their knowledge is dismissed no matter its strength. The narrator’s voice was flexible with each character, making the book easy to follow.

Join a Book Club

Reading on your own can be daunting, but starting a book club with friends is a great way to be more engaged. It gives you a deadline and something to look forward to when finishing the book. It’s fun to discuss certain parts of the story with those who have read it, especially if the book was memorable.

My cousin Kyra, a freshman at Missouri State University, mentioned that her sorority was starting a book club this year. This is a great way to get to know other readers in her sorority family.

As a Gen Z who loves to read, it can be hard to find peers who share the same interest. Book clubs are a great way to branch out and find those peers.

Track Your Progress

Finishing a book is an achievement in itself. However, it can be helpful and rewarding to track what books you finish. Using a platform like Storygraph or Goodreads can increase your motivation to read. You can rate your books, track books you own and add books you want to read.

These websites also have reading challenges that may be encouraging. It can be a simple challenge, such as finishing a book you own, or it may be more complex. It is up to you what challenge you want to join. Some have time constraints, especially monthly challenges, but others let you go at your own pace.

Change Your Environment

Studying in your apartment or dorm can bring negative associations with space, and reading in your bed might push your brain into thinking you need a nap. A change of environment can always be helpful to put your mind at ease, and it may help you focus on reading for a long period of time.

Our attention spans have gotten worse as the use of social media has increased. Changing your environment and putting your phone away can help to limit distractions. I like reading at coffee shops in downtown Columbia. The library is another great place to read if you are looking to save money. When the warmer weather arrives, reading outside is a great way to spend time in nature and work on your resolution. Personally, I think reading in the sun is one of the most peaceful things someone can experience.

Remember to Have Fun

Reading is great for your mind, but it is not supposed to be a chore. Hobbies are supposed to fill your life with joy, and they are a great way to get away from screens. If you choose a book that is boring, or something you have no interest in but think you should read anyway because it is popular, it will cause more harm than good. Find a book you will enjoy reading. To all my romance girls out there, it still counts as reading no matter what the spice level is. If you like reading a certain genre, do not let the opinions of others stop you from enjoying it.

“That’s the thing about books. They let you travel without moving your feet.”

– Jhumpa Lahiri