This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Whether it be a road trip, getting ready with your girls, walking to your first date with the person you only met once or cleaning up your room, the one thing you need in every situation is a good playlist.

So, how do you make a playlist? The simple answer is to log into your music platform of choice (Spotify is my personal favorite), choose your songs and give it a title. Seems easy right? Making a playlist as a concept is easy, but why not get creative with it?

Having access to thousands upon thousands of songs on a streaming platform is a luxury that should be used to its full capacity.

So, how do we shake it up? How can your playlist sparkle and reflect your individuality?

Well, it all starts with an idea, or emotion, playlists aren’t picky. Before I even log into Spotify to start my playlist, I have to be inspired to put together a collection of songs. So, find your inspiration, whatever that means to you. I tend to make playlists for feelings that I can’t put into words. So if you have a feeling that you really need to express but can’t articulate it verbally, channel that into what you’re making.

After you hone in on the feeling or emotion of the playlist, it’s time to think about song choices. The songs that you choose to go on the playlist are completely subjective. I personally like to add songs that I currently like, have enjoyed in the past and sometimes something new that Spotify has suggested to me. Incorporating these three categories of songs makes the playlist safe, while also making it fun, new and exciting by adding songs you may not have heard before.

Now, the order you put the songs in is the next step. Are you planning on playing this playlist solely on shuffle? Or are you wanting to take yourself through a narrative by placing the songs in a specific order? There isn’t a right or wrong answer, but the order of a playlist is often overlooked. When I make a playlist meant for shuffle, I want to be surprised about what will play next. Usually my shuffled playlists are for a general vibe I’m trying to get across through music, whereas my playlists I don’t play on shuffle are the ones I make for or about a specific event.

Next is length, but I don’t think it’s the most important aspect of a great playlist. I have playlists that are 15 minutes and playlists that are two hours, and both hold great meaning to me. So my best advice is to not force your playlist to be long; stop adding to it when it feels right.

Last but not least is the title of your finished playlist. When I stalk my friends’ Spotify accounts, which I admittedly do often, I tend to see their playlists titled something extremely impersonal like, “Untitled Playlist #4.” Think of naming your playlist like you are naming your unborn child, the name needs to be representative of who they are, or in the playlist’s case, what it is. When I name my playlists I don’t limit myself. A good title can be a lyric of a song, emojis or whatever makes the most sense to you.

Once you have named your newly formed playlist, you’re all done! Put on a good pair of headphones, turn on your car aux or connect your speaker!

Making a playlist may seem like a simple task, but it doesn’t have to be. Music is one of the best forms of expression because there are endless possibilities of what enjoying it can mean for you. Whether you want to jam out while cleaning, or sob your heart out while contemplating your love life, your playlist can turn any normal experience into something completely and wonderfully different.