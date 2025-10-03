AI in College: Advantage or Academic Dishonesty?

With the semester almost halfway over, many students still use artificial intelligence as a crutch for several different reasons. AI is just one of the newly advanced technologies that continues to change every day. While many see AI as only having advantages, there are also disadvantages.
- Summarizing Notes
AI is able to summarize college lectures and notes into short videos and text. This can create a quick level of concentration that college students may need. At times, students will avoid reading their assignments just because they cannot maintain concentration.
- Gain Ideas
The ultimate idea giver is ChatGPT, which is an AI software that people may use every day. The AI software can give a variety of ideas from any category based on the number of responses it receives daily, which allows it to improve every day.
- Grammar Check
Some AI softwares can even provide a checker to erase any chances of human error, for example, Grammarly. A majority might use this to check their grammar on an essay and even to spell check.
The benefits of AI are very simple in that it can provide assistance for the simplest tasks. However, the negatives outweigh the positives. There has been a recent trend in students using AI in their academics to do the work for them — creating a new rubric system to receive a zero if a person is found using AI.
The main issue AI continues to bring is that it can be a shortcut for assignments. Students may use this software to look up videos or simple how-tos to make their academic career easier. An example might be looking up how to remove wisdom teeth — if you are in any profession, asking these questions to an AI is proof that the academic standard has dropped.
Students may use these AI softwares to suggest their essay topic and receive a completed essay. In most cases, it is very noticeable if an essay is written by an AI system based on sentence structure and the ability to see how much of it is written by the student: plagiarism. This introduces the topic in classes to avoid using AI when it comes to writing in your own words, especially for a heavily graded project.
Some students may even use AI on quizzes and tests to make sure they get a good grade. There are some softwares that only need a picture of the question to give an accurate answer, and sometimes it will not provide the correct answer.
To overcome this you need to have notes, attend the lectures, do the readings and most importantly: start limiting your AI intake. It is impossible to completely avoid AI, even outside of academics, such as telephone calls, ordering food and watching videos. The easiest way to begin this is to write down at least five ideas every day, ideas you’ve created, not AI. Creating these ideas will allow you to have a clear understanding of your beliefs versus what AI wants you to believe.
Your brain is a lot more reliable than AI for assistance. It may seem hard to do the research for your classes versus doing a quick five-minute AI search, based on time management. This creates the ultimate concern for those graduating college: am I truly job-ready or AI-ready?