People are social creatures, especially in college. College is one of the times in your life when it can be hard to get even an hour to yourself. Anyone who is either in or has gone through college before would likely agree that it’s a lifestyle that can be overwhelming at times, but you get used to it. People also come from so many different places, especially at big universities.

In my case, all of my friends live about two hours away from our school, while I live five hours in the opposite direction. I’m close enough to go back for longer breaks, but not for a weekend. My friends, on the other hand, can go home pretty much whenever they want.

Easter recently passed. We didn’t get any time off from school – it was just a regular weekend. I came to find out that all of my friends, my boyfriend and my roommate were going home for Easter. I was going to be completely alone all weekend. It dawned on me that this might be the first time in my life that I would be entirely alone for more than a few hours.

At first, it was a little overwhelming. What am I supposed to do? How am I supposed to entertain myself for a whole weekend? But then I realized, this can actually be a really good thing. When was the last time I got time to myself? Maybe not since I was at home. This is going to be refreshing.

I realize that not everyone is going to experience the same weekend alone as I did, but I am going to give some advice that can be used pretty much universally. For a lot of people, being alone is boring, but it doesn’t have to be. It can be a breath of fresh air. If you embrace it, enjoying your own company can become easy. Here are a few tips to help guide you.

Relaxation:

It’s hard to find time to wind down, especially in college. If you’re going to be alone, take advantage of it and find time to relax!

Movie marathon

You know those movies that have been on your list for months but you’ve never gotten the chance to watch? Open up your laptop or turn on your TV and mark those off the list. And don’t forget to write a really good review on Letterboxd when you’re done!

Binge a TV show

My personal favorite binge-watch show is a really dumb dating show. I started “Love Island USA” over Easter weekend!

Read a book

Reading a book is such a good use of your time. It’s fun, relaxing and it expands your vocabulary. Plus a long period of time to yourself is the ideal time to read a book.

Be Productive:

Sometimes a little productivity is all we need to make us feel good about ourselves and make the time go by faster.

Do some homework

We’re college students, it is what we’re here for. If you’re already all caught up, try to get ahead. You’ll feel so much better later in the week (and you’ll have more time to hang out with your friends when they get back).

Clean up your space

If you’re anything like me, a busy week can lead to a disaster of a desk. Now that you have some downtime, fix it up! Refresh your space and get it ready for the upcoming week. I personally hate doing this, but if it floats your boat, do some deep cleaning! If your space gets a reset, it can help you reset and feel ready for the next week as well.

Self-care

Take an “everything shower,” do a hair mask, face mask, under-eye mask, etc.. Do anything that makes you feel good that you might not have time for during a regular week.

Get out of your room:

So far, a lot of these recommendations you can do within the comfort of your own room. While these are great and relaxing, it’s important to get out, especially if you’re going to be on your own for an extended period of time.

Take a walk

Head over to a nearby park, or even just around town, and take a walk. Breathe in the outdoor air, take in the sunlight, listen to the birds chirping or people watch (you know you want to).

Lie outside

This could be customized in any way you want it to be- you could have a picnic, read a book, listen to music or tan. The options are limitless, just don’t forget a blanket and a bottle of water. If you find yourself lying in bed, if it’s nice out, consider relocating to a blanket outside.

Challenge yourself to do something on your own

I often reach for a buddy when I need to do anything. I don’t even like to get dinner on my own. If you’re anything like that, try to get out of your comfort zone. Challenge yourself to be okay with going out on your own. Take a day trip, go to the mall, or you could do what I did, and get your navel pierced!

No matter how you spend your time, make sure you do what’s best for you. That could mean doing errands and chores, or sleeping the whole time. It doesn’t matter as long as it makes you happy! Whether you’re introverted or extroverted, everybody needs a little time to themselves. So if you find yourself having to be alone for a while, take advantage of it! Even if you are a little overwhelmed with being alone for that long, I promise you it’ll go by faster than you’d think.