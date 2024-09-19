How to Embrace Fall During the Mid-Semester Slump

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

All the things you have to do before the season ends

Fall can be a stressful time for most students. You’re settling into your college routine, or, if you’re like me, lack of routine. Maybe you’re cramming for an exam on week 3 (which is criminal), stressing about the perfect game day outfit, or figuring out if you actually like your roommates. Between all the stressors of academic and social life, it can be challenging to find the time to enjoy the season and breathe.

So in light of that, I’ve created the perfect checklist to help you fall back in love with the season.

Go to a football game

Nothing says “fall” better than a football game. Especially a college football game. There’s something about the tailgating, the marching band, the cheering, and the crisp air that just radiates fall vibes. My cousin goes to Penn State and has never been to a game! At Penn State! Please don’t be like my cousin—go to at least one game.

Drink a pumpkin spice or chai latte

A warm cup of coffee or tea is just what I need to feel cozy on a crisp day. A pumpkin spice latte is of course a classic fall drink, but for my tea girlies, a chai latte can still bring that earthy flavor. Better yet, combine the two and try a pumpkin spice chai latte.

Go to a museum

Okay, hear me out. Maybe this is just because I’m a major nerd or maybe because half of my core childhood memories occurred in a museum, but I think fall and museums just go together. As a history nerd, I love learning and gaining a new perspective. I also love taking tours of historic houses or walking around Civil War battlefields.

Consider checking out natural sciences museums, art museums, or halls of fame. If you want something more immersive, go to a zoo, botanical garden, or even a children’s museum! There’s a museum for everyone: my hometown even has a Walmart museum.

Watch a fall movie

My favorite part of fall is that the weather finally gets cooler, which is perfect for cuddling up in a blanket and watching some TV. Movies are a great way to feel cozy, relax on the weekend with your friends and maybe even get some fall outfit inspiration. Bonus points for watching it outside!

Do something creative

Being creative is a great way to unwind from a stressful day. Write a poem. Paint a picture. Complete a craft. Knit a scarf. Carve a pumpkin. Design a Halloween costume. Make something cool! If you need some inspiration, consider embracing the fall vibes: use warm colors like red and gold, or incorporate fall symbols like pumpkins and falling leaves into your work.

Read a book outside

Yes, you have to read the book outside because the best part of fall is the weather! Going outside is a great way to get some sunshine on your face and enjoy the scenery. Plus reading on a bench is a whole aesthetic in itself.

Go hiking

This is my favorite thing to do in the fall. I love the sound of crunching leaves as I take in the beautiful foliage. The car ride to get to your hike can also be a core part of your experience. Nothing gets me ready to enjoy the crisp air like driving on some back roads while playing country music.

Go to a corn maze or take a hayride

These are classic fall activities that I look forward to every year. I’m so bad at weaving my way through the corn maze and I’m allergic to hay, but I have so much fun regardless! Plus I always treat myself to some conciliatory apple cider and pumpkin pie.

Dress for the weather

I love fall in part because the weather is perfect for that sweater or sweatshirt with shorts combo and in part. After all, the scenery is the perfect outfit inspiration. Embrace natural colors like dark green, burgundy, brown, orange or gold. Some other looks include jean shorts and a cute patterned top, a cropped tank top with an oversized flannel, or a mini skirt and sweater.

S’mores

You get it.

Fall is my favorite season, but unfortunately, it can go by so fast! Take advantage of the season while you can. Remember to have lots of laughs, lots of fun and take lots of pictures!