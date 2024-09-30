The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college girl with access to social media, I feel the pressure to be picture-perfect. The ‘That Girl’ aesthetic is something I’ve seen everywhere, but it often feels out of reach. It seems impossible to constantly look put-together, keep up a consistent workout routine, figure out the perfect gameday outfit, and go out with my friends – all while trying to save money. Have I mastered it yet? No. But have I found a few things that make it a little cheaper to live the Mizzou ‘That Girl’ lifestyle? I sure have, and I am not one to gatekeep.

Use that Mizzou ID.

One of the easiest ways to save money as a Mizzou student is by taking advantage of local stores, restaurants, and services that offer student discounts when you show your student ID. Here’s some examples:

Chipotle: Enjoy a discount on your burrito or bowl when you show your Mizzou ID.

Panera Bread: Get 10% off your order at select locations with your student ID.

The Mizzou Store: Watch for special sales where students get additional discounts on gear and supplies with a Mizzou ID.

In addition to local perks, there are numerous online platforms designed specifically to help students save. As someone with an online shopping addiction, these sites are my personal saviors:

UNiDAYS: UNiDAYS partners with a wide range of brands to offer students exclusive discounts. Once you sign up with your university email, you can access deals on fashion, tech, beauty products, and more.

Student Beans: Like UNiDAYS, Student Beans connects students with a range of online discounts. After verifying your student status, you can shop directly through the site or use discount codes at checkout.

Campus Resources for the win

There’s numerous ways to start your glow-up at Mizzou without spending your savings. You can go to free fitness classes at MizzouRec, borrow eBooks, movies, and magazines from the library, and take part in fun, affordable events like game nights, movie screenings, and social gatherings hosted by student organizations and clubs.

Thrift it!

Not only is thrift shopping a more affordable option, but luckily for all of us in Columbia, there are tons of cute options for thrift shops. My personal favorites are Maude Vintage, Plato’s Closet, and My Sister’s Circus.

NAILS NAILS NAILS

I once read that the key to looking put-together is to always have your nails done. After getting my nails done all the time, I realized my bank account was dwindling FAST. So, I put my online shopping issue to good use; I bought myself a gel nail kit and some clear tips. Now, it takes me 10 minutes to get my nails done, I get to sit in my sweatpants at home while I do them, and I’m not spending money on nail appointments anymore! A lot of people have told me they’re not “artistic” or “coordinated” enough to do their own nails but after a quick Google search and some trial and error I think anyone can master it.

Achieving the ‘That Girl’ aesthetic is entirely possible on a budget. Use your creativity, resources, and take advantage of the things Mizzou and our Columbia community has to offer! At the end of the day, being ‘That Girl’ is all about looking and feeling your best, and is so much more than how much you spend on doing so.