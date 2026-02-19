How studying abroad in Latin America Changed Me More Than I Expected

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming to Mizzou, I always knew studying abroad was something I wanted to do before graduating. In my first semester, I went to the Journalism School’s study abroad fair, where I browsed all the tables advertising different countries and programs. I remember seeing all the programs Mizzou offers journalism students looking to go abroad. I applied to go for a short-term trip to Latin America. Where we would spend two weeks in Argentina and Costa Rica. I thought this was a safe option to start with. Even the program director told me this was a great start to get the experience. At the time, I believed the trip would simply be fun and add to my college experience. But I returned with more than just a fun experience, it changed me more than I expected.

Arriving in Argentina, my body felt just as overwhelmed as my mind. I was exhausted, dizzy and extremely dehydrated. After hours of travel, changing time zones and being in a completely new environment, I realized how much my body was reacting to the shock of it all. Despite feeling physically drained, I was amazed by Argentina’s culture in simply just a week of my stay: how vibrant, lively, colorful, melodic and how incredible the food was. What stood out to me most was how freely people seemed to live compared to what I am used to in the United States. In Argentina, it is completely normal to see families and friends eating at restaurants at 11 p.m., laughing, talking and simply enjoying each other’s presence.

One of the traditions I learned about was ”sobremesa,” which refers to the time people spend sitting at the table after finishing a meal, talking and connecting rather than rushing to leave. This concept deeply resonated with me. It showed me a slower, more intentional way of living, one that values relationships and shared moments over busy schedules.

Seeing this made me reflect on how fast paced my life at home often feels, and how rarely I slow down to truly be present. This made me really reflect and think about how important it is because we live our life in such a rush. And I believe more people should adopt this in the U.S.

Something I was also able to notice was how important soccer or “fútbol” is in the lives of Argentinians. In Argentina, soccer is not just a sport; it is a way of life. Walking through the streets of Buenos Aires, I constantly saw posters, murals and advertisements featuring Lionel Messi and other Argentine legends. I learned how seriously rivalries are taken. Wearing the wrong team’s jersey in the wrong neighborhood can put you in danger. Learning how deeply fans care made me realize just how deeply connected soccer is to identity, pride and community in Argentina.

But not every moment of the trip was easy. One of the most difficult experiences I faced was getting my phone stolen. It was something I never expected to happen, and being so far from home made it even more overwhelming. However, that experience forced me to problem solve, stay calm and rely on myself. Reporting the theft at a police station in Argentina was something I never imagined having to do, yet it became a turning point. Instead of shutting down, I figured out what steps I needed to take and kept going. That moment showed me how resilient I can be.

My time in Costa Rica revolved around ecotourism and learning from our great tour guides. I saw what it truly means to live with gratitude, happiness and presence. They reminded us to value each moment. Both Argentina and Costa Rica taught me that life is not meant to be rushed, but experienced.

Even though I was only abroad for two weeks, I realized I came back as a different person. I am more open-minded, more grateful and more aware that the world is so much bigger than my daily routine. We often get caught up in our regular lives and forget how much there is to learn beyond what is familiar. Studying abroad showed me that there is so much more outside of what I know, and it inspired me to continue seeking experiences that challenge and shape who I am.