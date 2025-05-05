How does your garden grow? Hopefully, without peat moss

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

“I could risk blasphemy,

Consecrate the cauldron bog

Our holy ground and pray

Him to make germinate

. . .

The scattered, ambushed

Flesh of labourers,

Stockinged corpses

Laid out in the farmyards,”



You (probably) haven’t read this poem – Seamus Heaney’s “The Tollund Man” – in English class. Nevertheless, it remains an important contribution to artistic works about the moors and bogs, specifically, peat bogs. While Heaney was likely writing about the bogs in his native Ireland, peat bogs are not exclusive to Ireland.

Peat moss is decomposed organic matter found in peat bogs.

Peatlands (areas with peat bogs and moss) are found in more than 150 countries. While Canada, Latvia and Germany are the primary exporters of peat moss (raking in a combined total of $1021 billion in 2023), they are by no means the only countries participating in this economic sphere.

When it comes to peat moss imports, the U.S. is the largest consumer, having spent $493 million on peat in 2023 – more than the next biggest consumers, the Netherlands and China, combined.

But why does this matter?

Peat bogs are wetlands that contain this decomposed organic material along with moss. They’re unique ecosystems that host animal life like turtles, frogs, insects and birds. In addition to supporting life, bogs are also carbon sinks – lessening the amount of carbon in the atmosphere.

Peat moss itself is not high in nutrients, but has many properties desirable for gardens. Peat moss is absorbent, lightweight and acidic. This allows peat moss to amend, or improve, soil by altering the pH and aerating the dirt – both of which can aid plant growth. Further, peat moss acts as a sponge. When introduced to water and nutrients, the moss absorbs and retains them in the soil.

This is why peat moss often finds its way into fertilizer mixes and subsequently into garden beds – whether commercial or domestic. Even Mizzou uses peat moss – albeit a small amount – to alter soil should soil tests show a deficiency.

Original photo by E.V. Beyers

However, all of these garden benefits come at a cost.

Harvesting peat moss from its places of origin destroys wildlife habitats and releases large amounts of carbon into the air. This doesn’t take into account the carbon emissions from shipping the moss internationally and transporting it from shipping centers to stores.

Bogs are an indispensable aid to life on earth. Despite only representing 3% of terrestrial ecosystems, bogs store around 30% of the Earth’s carbon. Thus, the disruption of these ecosystems is not only dangerous to the nearby areas, but also to the global climate.

This doesn’t take into account the cultural loss that would occur should bogs disappear. Some ancestral Gaelic and Germanic cultures see bogs as places of divinity. Bogs were the sites of religious rituals, worship and sacrifice. Losing these terrains would not only sever a historic cultural link – and prevent future research – but also disrupt ancient graves.

The good news is that while there are no substitutes for the cultural and environmental value of bogs, there are many substitutes for commercial peat moss.

Here are three potential alternatives to help gardens grow without disrupting other ecosystems.

Compost

Compost is the name for decomposed and decomposing organic material. It is high in nutrients, benefiting both the plants and the soil. It can also help aerate soil to allow for an unobstructed flow of nutrients, minerals and molecules between the ground and plants.

The city of Columbia sells compost for $20 per cubic yard year-round.

Leaves

Despite the social expectation to rake up and bag fallen leaves, allowing leaves to naturally decompose is a great, low-cost way to create soil fertilizer. Once the leaves begin to break down, they can be added to garden beds to return nutrients to the soil.

Using leaves also cuts out the carbon released by transportation, as leaves can be sourced locally.

PittMoss

PittMoss is both a company and a product seeking to reduce environmental degradation caused by the peat industry. Offering a variety of garden products, from potting soil to bedding for pets, PittMoss reduces its carbon footprint by utilizing recycled paper materials – sustainability on two fronts.

If you’re not sure which product to use, their website has tools to compare composition and price to help you best nourish your garden.

Final Thoughts

Small actions can still make a difference when it comes to preserving the environment and protecting nature.

Peat moss represents a unique issue because it isn’t something largely talked about, yet it can have large impacts on the environment. I hope this article has helped you to grow your garden more sustainably, or, has given you a greater awareness of one issue related to climate change.

So, let’s consciously and collectively work to preserve our bogs and grow our gardens.