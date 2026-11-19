This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Roommates. They can be awesome, or they can be difficult. Sometimes you get lucky and sometimes you don’t. As people come together from different experiences, it can be hard to mesh, especially when it comes to being tidy, or just being a good friend. So here are five steps to guide you on how to be a good roommate that someone will enjoy having around!

1. Respect

When it comes to roommates, respect is very important. You may have differences, but you have to respect one another. Not only do you need to respect them, but you also need to respect their space and their personal items. No one wants to live with someone who does not respect them.

2. Pay attention

Show that you care about them. Notice if they are off and check on them. Listen to them and let them tell you about their day. Listen to the problems they might be facing. College, homework, friends, wellness and a social life can be hard to balance. Make sure that you are not adding problems to their plate.

3. Be involved

Show interest in what your roommates are doing. Try to be involved with their activities. On a Friday night with no plans, go to a Chinese restaurant, make a craft or watch a show together. It is important to be involved in what each of you likes, and it might show you that they are a cool person to hang out with.

4. You do not have to be best friends

When you meet a roommate for the first time, you want to get along. Sometimes you might want or expect them to be your best friend. Let them have their friends and you have yours, maybe one day they can mesh. You might just end up as just roommates, and that is perfectly fine!

5. Cleaning

No one wants a messy roommate! And no one wants to be the roommate who harps on other people to clean. Make sure to contribute. While you are watching TV, grab the vacuum and just tidy up a little bit. If you notice the dishes are clean, put them away. You might see some crumbs on the counter; take a rag and wipe them up. Even if it is not your mess, you still need to contribute.

I am someone who has been lucky with all my past and current roommates. Many people that I know have not been as lucky. It can be hard to get along sometimes, and that is okay. I have found that these five steps have helped me become a better roommate. I hope this guide is helpful for people who might be struggling with a roommate.