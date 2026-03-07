Growth Through Relocation 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something so pure about packing up your life and starting fresh somewhere new. Like a unique skyline rising overhead, where unexplored coffee spots line every corner. Anyone who has relocated across states or across the world knows it’s not just a reset. It’s emotional and can be uncomfortable. It can be lonely, but transformative. Relocation isn’t just changing your address, but your perspective.

I left behind a version of myself that existed in a comfortable place. At home, I’m someone’s daughter and someone’s best friend. I know where to turn to end up at the grocery store, and I know what the fastest route to school is. I know the sense of belonging, then suddenly everything changes, and I didn’t for a while.

After moving to a new city — Sydney, Australia — no one knows me, where I go to college back home, how shy I used to be or how outgoing I’ve become. I get the rare opportunity to reintroduce myself without anyone having prior thoughts about me. I get to define myself without any context, and that’s something so powerful. Relocation strips away labels that once defined me, and in a new space, growth begins.

Now, of course, moving has felt isolating. For the first few days, I had a sense of excitement, but then that changed to the awkwardness of relying on Google Maps to get back to my new home. I was still excited to be in Sydney, but I missed my favorite takeout spot. I miss my family’s hugs and that one friend who could read my facial expressions from across the room. Familiarity is missed.

When I relocated, I learned how to navigate uncertainty. I figured out public transportation, initiated conversations and attended events alone, something I would have never done if it weren’t for moving. Sitting with homesickness, I’ve learned not to let it consume me, although I know it’s frequent. Stepping outside of my comfort zone is when I realize I’m capable.

I’ve been exposed to regions and cities that carry different values and traditions. My thinking has been immersed, and I’ve felt challenged. I’ve encountered political conversations, cultural norms and lifestyle priorities that differ from my views, but it’s all been so fascinating to listen to and witness. I’ve been able to ask different questions and have been pushed to listen more.

Growth through relocation has not been linear, but I like to think of it as a layer. I love my new life here in Sydney, but I still grieve home. I feel overjoyed and exhausted. I’m proud of my bravery, but still miss my house and my bedroom. Gratitude and grief coexist, and I’ve realized I can miss people without feeling like I need to go backward. I appreciate my roots, but still love growing new branches. My emotional complexity has built maturity in a way that very few experiences can.

Although every relocation story is different, I trust myself that the person who boarded the plane to Australia will not be the same one who will unpack.

I am more adaptable than I think. I have built new connections. I have created a home in a new space. I have redefined myself without losing myself.

Growth is being developed every second of every day.