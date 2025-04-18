The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Girl Scouts are recognized mainly due to the cookies they sell from January to April. Although the price keeps rising each year, buying these cookies helps support the Girl Scouts.

Many consumers wish that there were Girl Scout cookies all year long. Either people will buy a lot of Girl Scout cookies or try to find an off-brand version.

The Keebler Company was founded in 1853, while Girl Scouts was founded in 1917. Back then, Keebler was actually contacted by the Greater Philadelphia Council in 1934 to help bake and package the famous vanilla trefoil cookies – these are still sold by Girl Scouts today.

Due to this, Keebler became one of the first bakers of Girl Scout Cookies. The trefoil cookie is currently produced by Little Brownie Bakers – a division of Keebler.

If you go to the stores today, you can find a variety of cookies that look similar and taste very close to the original Girl Scout cookies. A fan favorite of mine is the Samoas and the Coconut Dream comparison. You can barely tell the difference, and it is nice to have when the Girl Scouts are not currently selling cookies.

I recently discovered that Keebler sells almost a replica of Thin Mints – it’s called Fudge Mint Delights. While the two cookies taste similar, the main difference is the shape. Girl Scouts recently collaborated with Wendy’s to introduce a new frosty flavor: Vanilla or Chocolate Thin Mints Frosty – you could even taste the cookie crumbs within the syrup!

If you have ever wondered why some cookies produced by Girl Scouts either look slightly different, it’s because there are two different bakeries involved.

The two officially licensed bakeries include Little Brownie Bakers and ABC Bakers. Although both produce similar cookies each year, the names are different, except for Thin Mints.

Little Brownie Bakers, based in Kentucky, call their cookies Trefoils, Samoas, Tagalongs and Do-si-does.

ABC Bakers, based in North Dakota, calls their cookies Shortbread, Caramel Delights, Peanut Butter Patties and Peanut Butter Sandwich.

The next time you buy a box of Girl Scout cookies, you could be getting cookies made from either Little Brownie Bakers or ABC Bakers. If you’re a big fan of Girl Scouts, you’ll know which box you got.