Getting a Degree in a Recession: Fears, Doubts and Hope

Being twenty is hard enough without fears about a recession on the rise.

I’m on financial aid, which gives me enough financial stability that I can enjoy my four years of school while getting two degrees. I’m a waitress, which allows me to have spending money for groceries, a social life and the occasional new Free People shirt (thrifted, of course).

I’m grateful for the things in my life that allow me to live comfortably, the things that let me focus on my schoolwork, my friends and my family. But, with a recession on the horizon, my anxiety has hit new heights.

One of my special interests (read: hyperfixation) is political bellwethers, which can include recession indicators. Some of the more obvious examples of this would be the Stock Market crash of 2025, a rise in bankruptcy inquiries and uneasy consumer sentiment (which, believe it or not, is actually one of the biggest indicators). All of these are economic but it goes deeper than this, down to the fashion and food trends of the year.

FOOD

On a university level, Mizzou is changing its dining plans and getting rid of discounts. I don’t know the reason for this yet, but I can only guess that it is in part due to a lack of money or their own personal recession fears.

FASHION

Let’s talk about fashion (Oh how I love clothes). Go to prettylittlething.com and tell me what you see. A bunch of neutrals, right? This has been a recession indicator for a very long time—the shift from trends leaning a bit more cheugy and fun into looking rich and put together. This feeds into the return of traditional gender roles (See also: Nara Smith, Hannah Neeleman and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives). This is objectively an anti-feminist indicator, as it gives way to the thought that women should be at home while men are the providers.

MUSIC

MUSIC. How many absolute bangers were released in the 1990s, 2008-2009 and now in 2024-2025? Guess what! Recession indicators. Pop is on the rise as the economy is on the fall. This time around we’ve got Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Doechii taking our minds off our draining bank accounts.

These are historical trends. It happened during the dot-com bubble burst, it happened during the Great Depression, and it is happening now.

I don’t know what this means for me yet. I’m scared about my student debt, I’m scared about my financial aid and I am wholly terrified of getting a job after graduation. Between federal positions being eliminated and employee expectations through the roof, I may never find a position. Why does every entry-level role require at least two years of experience and a PhD? And don’t even get me started on entering the housing market. Newsflash: people are putting CASH in full down on houses. It makes me want to scream!

These feelings are valid, and if you have them, you’re not alone. It’s a hard time to have hope. The world is dark right now and every headline seems to get worse. I called my dad a few days ago to rant about my fears. He is level-headed and intelligent and I know I can bring my fears to him, and it will help. He told me something important, though. He told me the truth always prevails. Right now I don’t know if I believe in this, but I’m trying.

Something to leave you with: the truth will prevail and the economy is cyclical. This may not give you much peace, because these next few years look politically and economically bleak. But it will get better, and we will find jobs. Keep your head high; the change will come from within our generation, and we are in this together.