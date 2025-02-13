Get Crafty for Cheap: Collage Making!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

In November, I was looking for ways to start getting crafty in my college dorm. There are places on campus where you can get magazines, so I collected them throughout the semester. I decided it was finally time to make a collage. I had made a few over the years for different classes, but I had forgotten how fun it was to sit down and create something with all the pictures.

One night, my best friend and I put on some music and got to work on our collages. We spent hours cutting, arranging and piecing together images that inspired us. It quickly became part of our monthly routine—especially after we got our Vogue subscription. Now, the bulletin board in my dorm is completely filled with different collages, each one reflecting a different mood, theme or inspiration.

Original photo by Alexis Anderson

If you’re looking for a fun and inexpensive creative outlet, whether alone or with friends, here’s a complete guide to making collages!

Step 1: get Inspired

Start by gathering inspiration! Whether you’re flipping through magazines, scrolling through Pinterest or saving images from social media, look for pictures that speak to you. Think about a theme—whether it’s fashion, travel, self-care or a mood board for your goals. If you’re making a digital collage, save your images to a folder. If you’re making a physical one, print them out or cut them from magazines.

Original photo by Alexis Anderson

Step 2: Gather Your Materials

For a physical collage, you’ll need:

A base (poster board, a journal page, a bulletin board or even a sturdy piece of cardboard)

Scissors

Glue or tape (glue sticks work best for magazine cutouts!)

Stickers, washi tape or decorative paper (optional but fun!)

Markers or pens if you want to add doodles or quotes

I love incorporating unique materials into my collages. Most of the stickers on mine are ones I found around campus, so get creative and use anything that inspires you! You can also make one digitally on Canva!

Step 3: Get Crafty with it!

Now for the fun part—putting everything together! Before gluing things down, arrange your pictures on the base to see what looks best. Play around with different layouts until you find one you love. Once you’re happy with it, start gluing everything in place. Add layers, overlapping pieces and mix in fun elements like stickers or handwritten notes to give it personality.

Step 4: Display your creation

Once your collage is finished, find the perfect place to display it! Whether it’s on your dorm bulletin board, the inside of a notebook or even on your wall, let it be a reminder of your creativity and inspiration.

Collage making is such a fun way to express yourself, set goals and create something personal. Whether you’re making one for your dream life, a mood board for the season or just for fun, enjoy the process. Happy crafting!