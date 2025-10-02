Game Day Glam: How Mizzou Fans Are Wearing Game Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When Mizzou plays, the fans dress to win.

Mizzou football Saturdays aren’t just about touchdowns — they’re about style. Whether it’s bold tiger prints or statement buttons, game day is as much a fashion show as it is a football game.

From Instagram to TikTok, students are showing off their school spirit and carefully curated game day glam. Here’s a look at some of the hottest fashion trends spotted off the field.

Original photo by Caroline Anthes

1. Boots

From cowboy to go-go, boots are essential for tailgates and game time. They bring that SEC charm right into Columbia, and you’ll spot them in many different colors.

My personal favorite? The pairs with bows on the side are very creative and super cute. The gameday boot trend is absolutely killing it, and we’ll just pretend they’re not kicked off and tucked under the bleachers by the second quarter. Beauty is pain, right?!

2. Buttons

Do you want to show off your school spirit without saying a word? Buttons are the perfect statement accessory. From cute messages like “Go Tigers,” “Hot Girls Love the Tigers,” and “Welcome to Tailgate City USA,” to the iconic rivalry pins like “F KU” and “Definitely the Better Columbia,” there’s a button for everyone.

While you can find options in local shops, some of the best come from students who design and sell them on Instagram — adding a personal – and very Mizzou – touch to game day looks.

3. Tiger print

The student section isn’t the only thing roaring, tiger print is in and it’s filling up Faurot. From bold orange-and-black stripes to simple white-and-black stripes, we’re seeing it all! Whether it’s on a skirt, a top, or even a tank top, this trend is the perfect way to channel the tiger spirit while going beyond the standard black and gold.



Truman the Tiger may have been rocking this trend for years, but something tells me he doesn’t mind everyone stealing his signature style.

4. Jerseys

Jerseys — you see them everywhere. They are the classic game-day uniform. Whether you’re repping your favorite player or just wanting to rock the number, you can’t go wrong with a simple jersey. Although it’s a safe choice, jerseys can be styled up to make them your own. You can crop it, layer it, or even go with an oversized look, and never forget to accessorize. Jerseys will never go out of style, but each season, students find new ways to make them trendy.

5. Black and gold

What would the University of Missouri be without black and gold? We practically bleed it.

You can never go wrong with that combo — or even just going all in with one color. It’s the obvious choice when you’re scrambling to put together a last-minute outfit to show off your school spirit. You can spot the fans who go all out with glitter and sequins or even the ones keeping it simple with a black tee. It’s the trend where you really can’t go wrong.

At the end of the game, it doesn’t matter if you were wearing boots, tiger print, or just a jersey. What matters is that you were there cheering on the Tigers. You’re part of the whole look that makes our gamedays unlike anywhere else.

With new trends emerging every year, there is one thing that is for sure: Mizzou fans will be making Faurot the fiercest fashion runway in the SEC.