From Fiji to Fashion Week: Why Olandria Carthen of ‘Love Island’ Season 7 Is That Girl

Let’s be real: “Love Island USA” season 7 had its share of drama, couples, recouplings and chaotic challenges. But through all of it, one cast member stood out—not just for her calm energy and iconic lip combo, but for the way she carried herself with quiet confidence from the villa to the real world.

That girl? Olandria Carthen.

She’s my absolute favorite from the season (and I say that with my whole chest). And if you’ve been watching her post-show rise, you know she’s not just riding the wave—she’s building an empire.

From Elevators to Elevation

Before her lip combo went viral and her runway debut broke TikTok, Carthen was working in sales at Otis Elevator Company in Houston. She holds a degree in supply chain management from Tuskegee University, where she was a first-generation college graduate and full-time corporate baddie long before she was a reality star.

Her previlla resume includes roles as a machine operator, billing specialist and assembly tech—proof that she’s never been afraid to do the work.

Now, she’s using her platform to spotlight her roots. Carthen recently partnered with Microsoft Copilot to promote historically Black colleges and universities’ success stories, returning to her alma mater for a special appearance that highlighted her journey—and she wasn’t alone. She appeared alongside season 6 winner Serena Page, creating a full-circle moment for Tuskegee students and “Love Island” fans alike.

The Post Villa Pop Off

Carthen’s rise after “Love Island” was instant—and iconic.

It started with her surprise appearance in Kulani Kinis x Nic, the swimwear brand’s collaboration with fellow Islander Nic Vansteenberghe. Shot on a beach in Greece, the campaign made fans nostalgic for villa sunsets—and ready to buy every bikini.

By the middle of August, Carthen was on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” alongside Nic Vansteenberghe, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, bringing villa energy straight to late night. That same week, she starred in a dreamy Agua de Kefir campaign with Vansteenberghe, looking fresh-faced and glowy as ever.

And then came the drop heard around beauty TikTok: NYX Cosmetics launched the Nicolandria Lip Combo, inspired by the lip look Carthen wore throughout the season—the one Vansteenberghe famously kept in his pocket. The launch was an overnight success and became NYX Cosmetics’ fastest selling collaboration of the year.

By late August, she landed a Teen Vogue feature with fellow islander Chelley Bissainthe, marking her official transition from reality star to fashion girl in print.

Fall It-Girl Season: Activated

September brought even more headline-worthy moments. Olandria Carthen turned heads at the U.S. Open in a chic, neutral-toned tweed ensemble, serving effortless glam with a polished twist.

The “Love Island USA” star wasn’t just there for the fashion — she also showed love for tennis champ Coco Gauff, who’s been vocal in her support of Nicolandria.Before making Vogue’s Best Dressed list at the MTV VMAs, her personal style—clean, sleek, slightly nostalgic—started to take shape.

Then came her New York Fashion Week debut—and she didn’t just show up. She made a statement.

At Sergio Hudson, she hit the runway in an abstract, oversized cheetah print blouse cinched at the waist with a statement snakeskin belt featuring a bold gold clasp. She paired it with black mini shorts, oversized gold hoops, a sleek bun and classic french tip nails — serving high glam with attitude. Vansteenberghe watched from the front row, phone out the entire time, capturing every moment of his lady’s debut.

She followed that up with the now viral Raising Cane’s couture show, where she wore a red silk gown with a flowing organza cape inspired by the brand’s sweet tea cup. It was weird, wonderful and fashion forward in the most unexpected way.

To cap it all off, Carthen appeared in Vanity Fair’s immersive “Get Ready With Me” video, taking fans inside her fitting and glam process for the Off-White Spring 2026 show.

From Tuskegee to Teen Vogue — And Beyond

Today, Carthen is signed with Digital Brand Architects under United Talent Agency, joining a roster of top digital talent and lifestyle creators. But her vibe is still the same: grounded, intentional and totally herself.

She’s not just another reality TV star trying to be an influencer. She’s building something sustainable—fashion campaigns, brand partnerships, AI advocacy and representation for women who don’t always see themselves in these spaces.

So, What’s Next?

From elevator sales to Vogue best dressed, from Tuskegee to Teen Vogue, Olandria Carthen is showing what it means to turn a moment into momentum. She’s giving soft power, smart branding and real representation.

Whether she’s walking a runway or showing up for her alma mater, Carthen is proving that grace, grit and a good lip combo can take you far.

And if she’s not your favorite yet, just give it time.