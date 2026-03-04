FRANCHISES FROM OUR GIRLHOOD WE NEED TO BRING BACK IN 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When thinking back to our childhoods, there are many iconic shows I’m sure we can all think about. Here are some girly show and toy franchises that I believe need to make a comeback in 2026.

Disney Fairies

In recent years, many girls have expressed their longing for the once-popular franchise to make its big return. With movies such as “Secret of the Wings,” and “The Pirate Fairy,” Disney Fairies had its fair run of great movies. Fan favorite characters such as Silvermist and Rosetta are still shared around the internet to this day as representations of teenage girl years. The franchise ended when its latest movie, “Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast,” released in 2014, wasn’t as well-received by the public as Disney had hoped.

Fans have a strong belief that Disney is going to bring back the franchise with the latest update of Pixie Hollow, this time through pages instead of the screen. “Wings of Starlight,” features the backstory of Queen Clairon and Lord Milori and was released on Feb. 4, 2025. It’s a nostalgic read for many who yearn to have new movies made with the characters they know and love. Fans can look forward to the release of “Wings of Reverie,” based on Periwinkle, Tinker Bell’s sister. The book is set to release in August.

Monster High

The freakily amazing girls of Monster High have been the icons for many teenage girls. Originally, 13 films were released, along with a show and multiple short webisodes. The first generation of movies and dolls was the most popular, with the fashionable designs of the dolls making them the most sought-after toy. The franchise was released from 2010 all the way up to its discontinuation in 2016.

Though the show has returned, fans aren’t happy with the new changes to the dolls, as they don’t have the star quality or “stand out” elements that made them so popular in the first place. The lacking storyline, displeasing fashion and childish change to the show are further reasons fans have been distanced from the new show. Fans long for the original 3D design that featured the iconic, fierce and frightening characters that made the franchise what it is today. You can watch the original movies online, but it’s hard to find a reasonable price for the original dolls since they are no longer available in stores.

EVER AFTER HIGH

On the topic of fashion, the sibling franchise to Monster High has also been long gone. Ever After High, released in 2013, was a fan favorite due to the amazing storyline and fashion choices for characters. It had more mature topics than typical shows targeted at teenage girls at the time, which made it all the more appealing.

Fans became disappointed when the show got discontinued due to Disney’s production of “Descendants,” which is still going on to this day, after the 2024 release of “Descendants: Rise of Red.” “Ever After High” aired five seasons, with an expected sixth on the way before its cancellation in 2016. Ever After High is also remembered from the iconic doll line created by Mattel that many girls begged their parents to buy for them. Unlike Monster High, it seems unlikely to return. The brand has seen very little activity in the past few years, though all webisodes are available on YouTube to watch for free.

SHOPKINS

Unlike the others on the list, Shopkins is in a different category. These were the iconic girl toys we know and love. Taking ordinary food and appliances and making them cute and tiny, girls could collect hundreds of Shopkins and display them on various playsets. The franchise became a show after becoming remarkably popular, and included the shoppie dolls, which were collectable dolls designed with fun food elements.

The show lasted from June 24, 2014 to Oct. 4, 2018. Unfortunately, the Shopkins we know and love are much different from what they were in the past. Today, they are called Real Littles and take on the appearance of name-brand items instead of unique Shopkins brands. The rebrand is not nearly as popular as the original Shopkins brand, and many fail to realize that they are the same. Sadly, the show is most likely never to return, as the dolls have been discontinued completely. It doesn’t seem likely that the brand will regain its popularity to what it once was.

my little pony

Another popular franchise that has been brought back in the past year is “My Little Pony.” The original generation was popular, but the one that made the business boom was generation four: “My Little Pony: Equestria Girls.” Iconic characters such as Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash and Fluttershy brought a colorful life to teenage girls’ lives. The franchise was extremely successful and ended up creating a doll line out of the well-beloved ponies.

Though the generation four show ended a long time ago, it seems to be making its return. Since it’s the year of the horse according to the Chinese zodiac, many collaborations have been occurring in the past few months. One notable collaboration is between SKULLPANDA and “My Little Pony.” These dolls have fans obsessed as so much intricate detail has been put into them. Another notable collaboration is with the new game, “Heartopia.”

It’s questionable to many why these brands have been using the generation four ponies when a new generation five show has been released. Many speculate that it is because the new show has not been received well, and the ponies from our childhood are what’s associated with the “My Little Pony” franchise. Either way, it doesn’t seem like “My Little Pony: Equestria Girls” will be going anywhere anytime soon.