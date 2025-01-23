Five ways to support those impacted by the LA fires.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

As wildfires continue to spread across 40,000 acres of Los Angeles and counting, residents of various communities have evacuated their homes and left almost everything behind. Over 150,000 people are under evacuation orders as wildfires continue to ravage entire communities across LA. These wildfires leave people without homes, neighborhoods, and communities to return to once the fire is contained. People and animals from these communities need aid.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of organizations seeking aid for those impacted, both short and long-term. Finding out where your assistance is best put can be especially difficult when so many organizations are willing to help. This list provides a starting point for those who want to help, but are unsure where to go. Each organization can be reached using the hyperlinks.

United Way Los Angeles provides short and long-term resources for people in need. Currently, they have a wildfire response fund focusing on long-term recovery for those displaced by the wildfires. All donations go towards addressing the needs of the community through support.

Many animals had to be left behind due to the fires, and these animals now face health issues. The Pasadena Humane Society took in over 400 animals due to the Eaton fire, and these animals require extensive medical aid. The Pasadena Humane Society is seeking monetary donations to assist in paying for medical supplies and facility maintenance so they can provide care for these animals.

LAFD is currently working to put out the fires spreading across their community, and putting themselves in danger doing so. An emergency funding alert has been enacted in search of funding for essential equipment such as hydration packs, emergency fire shelters and wildland brush tools. The donations allow LAFd to enhance its response abilities moving forward.

Over 200 Red Cross volunteers and workers are helping residents flee from spreading wildfires, aiding in evacuation efforts to ensure people get to a safe place. The Red Cross provides shelter, supplies, food, emotional support and critical services for evacuees. You can donate by calling 1-800-REDCROSS, or visit redcross.org.

The Wildfire Recovery Fund focuses on the long-term recovery of communities destroyed by fires. Donations received from others allow them to address recovery efforts after news coverage of the wildfires has passed, but the recovery efforts remain. Some of their efforts include medical care, mental health services, rebuilding infrastructure and more. The Wildfire Recovery Fund is seeking donations to fund their efforts, and even provides a list of frequently asked questions about their organization here, so you can make an informed decision about your donation.

Why donate?

As college students, it can be difficult to find the extra money to donate to organizations.

However, even a small donation can help these organizations continue their vital work. Five dollars donated by hundreds of individuals alone can help someone in need immensely, whether that be financing medical aid for victims (dog and human), providing food for those displaced, or setting aside funds for long-term recovery down the line.

If you are unsure who to donate to, pick a certain aspect of aid for those displaced and donate to an organization combating it. If you sympathize with the lack of housing, consider donating to provide emergency shelter. If you are concerned about the health impact of smoke inhalation, then donate to an organization providing medical aid. Each organization has its mission, and no matter which you choose, your money will help those in need.

So, even if it seems futile, consider donating to one of these five organizations to help those impacted by the LA wildfires, because every bit counts.