Five Things I Wish I Knew Before Becoming a Fashion Student

As I move further into my sophomore year of college at Mizzou, I can’t help but reflect on what life was like last year as a freshman and first-time fashion student. I was eager to please, full of ideas and a little bit of an introvert. Textile and Apparel Management, or as we students call it TAM, was the answer to my education prayers. I’ve been doing research, making clothes, drawing ideas and even doing science experiments on fabric. It was the first time I enjoyed learning, listening to lectures and asking questions.

I would have never loved my education if I hadn’t taken a leap of faith and trusted the process. Now, there are a lot of kids who are either going into college or want to transfer into a fashion design-related degree. As the first person in my family striving to get a more art-focused degree, I’ve had to do my research. Of course, there are also a couple of things that you won’t know until you get there, so let me save you the trouble and tell you what I’ve learned!

Dressing Up is Part of the Fun, but it Shouldn’t be Prioritized

It’s said around campus that you are more likely to be complimented on your outfit as a TAM student than in any other major. Sure, you’ll dress up for career fairs or critiques, but you shouldn’t feel obligated to look put together every day. I definitely felt that pressure as a freshman, but now I won’t hesitate to rock a pair of sweatpants when I need comfort over couture.

Buying Materials Can Be More Affordable Than You Think!

This is one part of fashion school that you can absolutely adapt to your budget. Tuition and textbooks are the big-ticket items, but supplies don’t have to break the bank. For school projects, I’ve learned it’s best to buy fabric secondhand — especially if you won’t be wearing the final product. Why spend so much on something that’s just for practice? Check thrift stores, secondhand craft shops, Facebook groups and even browse eBay and Etsy for discounted materials.

Get Acquainted with the People in your Classes!

This could go for any major, but it is a must for fashion students. There are so many different kinds of people in your classes who have very specific interests in the fashion industry. One of my classmates is really looking forward to working in the wedding industry, and another student wants to become a costume designer for Broadway musicals. This sounds so cliché, but the students you work with in your classes could become your future coworkers or even your supervisor.

The Homework is a Privilege — not a Burden

Homework often expands on what you learn in lectures, but in fashion, it’s also about repetition and skill-building. Whether you’re stitching straight lines on a sewing machine or crunching data in Excel, these assignments are designed to prepare you for real-world tasks. You might not love it now, but one day you’ll look back and be grateful for all the practice your professors gave you.

Other Fashion Students May Have Better Ideas Than You- and That’s Okay!

After my first sewing final, I felt like all my ideas belonged in the trash. I’d glance over at my classmates’ projects and wonder why theirs looked so much more polished. But over time, I realized that comparison is part of growth. Everyone has different strengths, and learning from others is one of the best parts of being in a creative field.

I’ve been experiencing a lot of growth, not just as a fashion student but as a person, too. Every challenge has shaped my confidence, creativity and resilience. If you’re just starting, give yourself grace and stay curious. Fashion school is a journey, and you’re allowed to evolve along the way.