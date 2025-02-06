The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you trying to start the year off right by reading all those books you bought or added to your TBR, but you just can’t seem to sit down and read? Then you’re in the right place!

Here are five books that will cure your reading slump and make you never want to put your book down.

“Fourth Wing” is the first book in the “Empyrean” series. If you haven’t already heard of it, “Fourth Wing” has recently gone viral on BookTok for being a Romantasy (Romance Fantasy) that not only has the action of “Divergent” and the magic of “Harry Potter” but also has the romance that everyone looks forward to.

The basics of the book

“Fourth Wing” is about a twenty-year-old girl, Violet Sorengail, who has always wanted to go into the Scribe Quadrant. However, when her general mom forces her to enter the Riders Quadrant, Violet’s life is suddenly at risk not just because of the daunting challenges she must survive to become a Dragon rider but also because of the powerful and ruthless Rider in the Quadrant Xaden Riorson.

Yarros writes this book in a way that flows and truly allows the reader to be encompassed in the world of Navarre. Currently, there are three books out in the series, with the third, “Onyx Storm,” having been released in late January.

“Love and Other Words” is a classic stand-alone book about childhood best friends who are reunited after living completely different lives. Lauren’s books are a guaranteed fun read that will make you laugh and cry all at once.

The basics of the book

“Love and Other Words” is a must-read for all romance readers. It once was a BookTok sensation; now, though, it has fallen into the shadows of new books. If you haven’t read this book, it is a must.

Childhood best friends, Macy and Elliot, reunite just as Macy plans the most significant event of her life: her wedding. Elliot is determined to figure out why Macy has left him in a decade-long silence. “Love and Other Words” is written in a “then and now” perspective, slowly letting you in on the secrets of Macy and Elliot’s past while the present unravels at the same time.

“Daughter of the Pirate King” is a classic fantasy book that gives off serious “Pirates of the Caribbean” vibes. This is the first book in the “Daughter of the Pirate King” duology and the inspiration for a recent spinoff book about a character in the same universe. This exhilarating book is the perfect blend of adventure, romance and a little bit of magic to create the ideal pirate tale to capture your attention and cure your reading slump.

The basics of the book

A seventeen-year-old pirate captain, Alosa, is sent on a mission to retrieve an ancient hidden map. She plans to be deliberately captured by her enemies to give herself a prime opportunity to search the ship for what she needs. What she doesn’t expect is for the first mate, Riden, to be attractive and clever. Not to worry, though, because she has never failed before, and this certainly won’t be the first time she does. No lone pirate has ever stopped her, will the clever first mate be the first?

“Powerless” is another Romantasy that is the first book in the ”Powerless” trilogy, with the second book out and the third coming out on April 8. There is also a novella that takes place during the first book. Roberts has written a novel that is as action-packed and emotional as “The Hunger Games.”

The basics of the book

In the Kingdom of Ilya, a plague fell over the people and many of those who survived developed powers that now define them. The Elites have possessed these powers for decades, but not all were lucky enough to gain powers. Those who did not are now hunted by the king, who is looking to rid the kingdom of those who are now plaguing The Elites – The Ordinaries. One unsuspecting Ordinary, Paedyn Gray, has spent her life hiding in the shadows. But, when she accidentally saves the life of one of the princes – an enforcer who has spent his life hunting Ordinaries – she is chosen to compete in the Purging Trials put on by the kingdom to showcase the Elites’ powers. To survive, she must get creative.

“Happy Place” is a fun and playful romance book that will bring some summer vibes into the blues that come with winter. Emily Henry is known for her fun writing and even more fun banter. She creates a world for the reader to escape in and writes in a way that never has you struggling to get past a page.

The basics of the book

“Happy Place” takes place on a trip to a cabin in Maine with friends who have known each other since college. Two of them, Wyn and Harriet, have broken up for reasons they won’t talk about. However, it’s been six months, and they never told their friends. In an effort to make sure everything goes perfectly on the trip, Wyn and Harriet pretend to still be together. When old feelings flare up, how do they deny them while being forced to pretend they didn’t end it all?

If you’re ever in a reading slump, keep these five books in mind to help you get out of it. So get back into the reading grind, besties, with these phenomenal books that will give you great vibes and even better plots. Remember, the best way to get back into reading is to pick up a good book!