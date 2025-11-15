Five Fall Fashion Staples You Already Own.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The moment the leaves start to change, my whole mood changes. I go from matcha girl to a pumpkin spice girl in seconds. Fall is the season for the girls. Whether it’s your love for all things pumpkin spice or the cozy fall nights, fall has something for everyone to enjoy. But for me, I especially love fall outfits. Walking around campus and seeing everyone’s cute fall outfits just puts me in such a good mood.

But of course, as college students, we don’t always have the time or budget to spend on new clothes. Luckily, fall fashion makes it easy enough to turn a simple outfit into a cute fall outfit. It doesn’t take much to put together a good outfit. Most of the time, you already have the clothes in your closet; it’s all about just putting them together.

Here are five outfit pieces that you might already have that will complete your 2025 fall outfits.

Sweaters:

For me, sweaters just scream fall. They are cute, cozy and super easy to throw on, especially on those days when you’re running late for class. You can pair a sweater with anything, from leggings to jeans, or even a skirt for a more dressed-up look. A personal favorite of mine for the fall is neutral colors; I think neutral colors just bring a clean look to any outfit and it’s super chic, especially in the fall. Colors like brown, beige and cream can make your outfit super neat. Overall, a sweater is the perfect piece when dressing up and strikes a perfect balance of comfort and style.

Mom jeans:

It’s 2025, and let’s be honest skinny jeans are retired. If you are still wearing them, it’s probably because you don’t vibe with the baggy look (which is totally fine!). But for many of us, mom jeans have taken over our jean collection. They are relaxed, high-waisted and it’s always a staple to a good outfit. You can dress them up or down. I love how they can be styled in so many ways. You can wear them with a cute sweater and boots or if you want a simpler outfit, a hoodie and sneakers will always look stylish. Plus, they are comfortable, which is always a win.

Boots:

Boots are just “the” essential for a fall outfit and trust me, you don’t have to buy the most expensive boots. I promise there are options for everyone. Whether it’s ankle boots or knee-high boots, boots will automatically boost any outfit. They add a cozy but confident look for fall fashion. Pair them up with jeans for a casual look, or with a skirt and tights for a more dressed-up look.

Scarves:

I know the weather here can be confusing. We wake up and it’s freezing and then hours later it’s warm, but adding a scarf helps with the changing temperature. It’s just the ultimate fall accessory, and I can guarantee you have a scarf lying around in your closet. This simple accessory can turn a simple outfit into a stylish one. It also adds an extra layer of warmth and texture for those cold days. Whether you go for a chunky knit scarf or a light plaid one, it’s such an easy way to bring more personality to an outfit.

Layering pieces:

Like I said, our weather is always changing during the day, so layering will be key. Whether that’s a flannel, hoodie or even a cute denim jacket, these are all great options for layering. It is a great way to style up an outfit but also makes your outfit comfortable.

So, this fall don’t stress about your fall or Thanksgiving outfits. I promise that most of the time we have all the accessories to create a cute outfit without spending money. Whether it’s a cozy sweater, your favorite pair of mom jeans or those boots you’ve had for years, you can still create the perfect fall look. Throw on what makes you feel cozy, confident and cute, and enjoy every moment of fall fashion!