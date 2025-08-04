Fast Fashion or Frustration?: Having Honest Conversations About the Fashion Industry

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I met my bestie for coffee, and she mentioned how she dropped a friend based on an argument about fast fashion. She told me about how this girl thinks that there is “no real harm being done every time she buys a new wardrobe every month.” I was appalled. Every month? No way. In times like these, when everyone is pressured to look the most trendy and rich, can we really be surprised? I wouldn’t necessarily say my bestie’s friend is in the wrong, even though having a new wardrobe is pretty unsustainable. She could be viewed as a girl who couldn’t care less about what she wears. But the real problem isn’t her, it’s these companies hiding controversial information from the public eye so they can appear to consumers as an end-all be-all solution to their fashion needs.

In a world where fashion trends change by the week and social media influencers push “hauls” from ultra-cheap retailers, it can be difficult to challenge the allure of fast fashion. A lot of us have become more aware of its environmental and ethical impacts, but talking to friends about avoiding these brands can feel awkward, judgmental or overwhelming. Approach them with empathy, openness and a shared desire to do better—not perfection.

Why the Conversation Matters

Fast fashion contributes significantly to environmental destruction and labor exploitation. According to the U.N., “Experts estimate that doubling the lifespan of clothing could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 44 percent.” Not to mention, these fast fashion industries are significantly affecting our waterways. The U.N. states that “215 trillion liters [of water are wasted] annually,” which is said to fill up to “86 million Olympic-sized swimming pools” full of contaminated water.

Fast fashion isn’t just degrading our planet, it’s degrading our health too. Forever chemicals like lead, cadmium, formaldehyde, as well as microplastics, are very common within garment finishes. These chemicals are typically added to induce textures, colors, waterproof abilities, luster, durability and softness. The constant abrasion of these toxic clothes against the body can cause the absorption of these forever chemicals into the skin. Bad chemicals like these can cause all sorts of problems mentally and physically, including worsened mental health, increased risks of cancer or harm to your reproductive organs.

Not to mention, the health of the workers who create these garments is on the line. When constantly working with these toxic chemicals over and over, there tends to be a poorer quality of life that can affect not only themselves but future generations to come. When people in these unfortunate conditions have no choice but to use their surrounding resources, it can result in mental and physical birth defects in their children that shorten their life spans.

That doesn’t even begin to cover the moral and ethical standpoints at all. Fast fashion companies are having workers (including child workers) cut, dye and sew nonstop for little pay. Let alone, a majority of garment factories don’t align with the standards of modern building safety codes, all because the executives are trying to cut corners to minimize production cost and maximize sales profit- even if it means putting thousands of lives at risk. How ridiculous is that?

It’s important to keep all of the problems of fast fashion in mind, because when conversing about this topic, it’s how you break through. Granted, the negative effects of fast fashion can be pretty upsetting, so it’s important to remain calm and collected.

Start with Curiosity, Not Criticism

When bringing up the topic, it’s important to avoid sounding accusatory. Instead of saying, “You shouldn’t shop at Shein,” try something like, “I’ve been learning more about fast fashion lately. Have you ever looked into it?” Leading with curiosity creates space for conversation, not confrontation. Try not to talk about this while shopping, otherwise you will make your friend feel extremely guilty, which could cause them to feel discouraged about what points of conversation may proceed.

Friends respond better when they feel included in a journey, not lectured from a pedestal. Share your own experience: maybe you used to shop at these stores too, but discovered some information that changed your thinking. Personally, when I was in middle school, I used to be a Forever 21 warrior, but then I saw what some of its business practices were in a YouTube video, and I immediately turned away. I know that’s not the same case for other people, but showing empathy really helps!

Understand the Common Arguments of fast fashion and how to Respond

1. “It’s what I can afford.”

This is probably the most common and valid argument. Ethical fashion can be expensive, but it’s not the only alternative. Thrifting, swapping clothes with friends, upcycling or even buying less in general can be more accessible ways to reduce fast fashion reliance. Emphasize that this isn’t about being perfect. It’s all about doing what you can within your means.

2. “It’s trendy and cute.”

Fast fashion thrives on aesthetics. You can acknowledge this while offering alternatives: suggest finding similar styles on secondhand platforms like Depop, Poshmark, ThredUp or local thrift and consignment stores. Also, emphasize the value of personal style over trend-chasing. Try creating a Pinterest board of some styles you enjoy; you can use it to decide on clothes you really need, or even just for outfit inspiration to spice up what you already have in your closet.

3. “It’s just one purchase—it won’t make a difference.”

It’s easy to feel powerless as an individual, but collective shifts in demand do lead to change. Plus, choosing to opt out of fast fashion is as much about aligning your values with your actions as it is about impacting the industry. Your decisions can inspire others too.

4. “Ethical brands are performative or greenwashing.”

This is a legitimate concern, and it’s okay to admit that no brand is perfect. The goal isn’t to find a “perfect” solution, but to be more mindful. Encourage your friends to research, support small or local brands and prioritize transparency over marketing buzzwords.

Offer Solutions, Not Just Problems

People are more likely to shift behavior when they feel they can. Share the tools, brands or habits that helped you make more conscious choices. That might include:

Shopping second-hand



Following sustainable fashion creators



Hosting clothing swaps



Learning how to mend, alter or upcycle clothes



Supporting small businesses or local makers

Be Patient and Keep the Door Open

Not everyone is going to change their habits right away, and that’s okay. Small changes over time, like choosing to thrift instead of buying new, or asking questions about where clothes come from, are steps in the right direction.

It’s important to remember that you can’t shame someone for what they purchase. Granted, it may be fast fashion, or maybe it’s their 12th swimsuit of the month. But, you must remember to lead with an open heart and an open mind in order for them to change their perspective to yours. The thing is, nobody is perfect in terms of supporting fast fashion, and changing lifestyles takes time. Ideally, it is better for all of us to show progress, rather than a few of us show perfection.

Talking to friends about fast fashion can feel intimidating, but with empathy, understanding and a few facts in your back pocket, you can start meaningful conversations that spark reflection and hope. You don’t have to be perfect to care—and encouraging others to care, too, starts with honest, kind conversations.