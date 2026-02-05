Fashion Trend Predictions for 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion trends have always come and gone, but every year they consistently have an overarching “theme.” Reflecting on the 2025 trends, I would say it was a year where we all dressed for our inner child without being afraid to tap into those “younger” outfits with youthful patterns like bows and polka dots. As we leave 2025, we are now left to wonder what will become the trends in 2026? Will baggy pants stay in? Will baby-tees go out?

2025 was a year where fashion continued to resurge the ‘90s style. We saw a lot of baggy, low-rise jeans, baby tees and neutral tones. The trends extended past clothing as well with accessory trends like chunky jewelry, huge bangles and charm necklaces. Claw clips continued to have their moment and were a necessity in everyone’s purse. Purses themselves even had trends, as bag charms and scarves became popular. Delicate shoes were seen at the bottom of everyone’s outfit which included ribbon laces and ballet flats. Femininity and youth took over the 2025 fashion industry, and I think that essence could continue into 2026. Even though there are themes that I believe will continue this year, there are specific pieces that lived their time in 2025 and will likely be out of the picture this year.

Out of Fashion: Barrel Jeans

First, I want to talk about what I think was a trend in 2025 and will be out of the picture this year — barrel jeans. They had a slight moment towards the end of the year, but they don’t have enough versatility to continue capturing people’s attention. Their silhouette creates an abstract look, which can be fun, but it isn’t an everyday look that you can just throw on. As capsule wardrobes become more popular, people are going to be looking to buy things that are timeless, and I don’t think barrel jeans fall into that category.

Out of Fashion: Maximalist Jewelry

The other styling choice I believe will be seen as outdated this year is an excessive amount of chunky jewelry, as I believe dainty jewelry is going to come back. In 2025, you would see people with stacks upon stacks of jewelry on. Their wrists would be covered in an eclectic collection of bangles, while their neck would be draped in multiple eye-catching charm necklaces. This look was playful and bold, but I think it thrived in 2025, and people will begin to move on from it this year. It was something that was different from previous years, which was why it was so interesting. But the reality is, that look can become too busy and may overpower the outfit itself. It was a fun and interesting trend, but I believe people are going to sway towards jewelry that is “safer” and can easily compliment outfits this year.

New Trend Prediction: Revisiting Past Decades

I could see this year bringing back the 2010s or the ‘80s (or maybe both). With Harry Styles’ new disco album, music is even seeming to take a turn towards the ‘80s. Since trends with music and fashion are usually intertwined, the fact that ‘80s music is coming back makes me think so are the clothing trends.

On the other hand, the reason I see the 2010s coming back is because of chunky glasses and skinnier jeans resurging as a trend. Celebrities like Kate Middleton and Bella Hadid have been seen wearing skinny jeans recently, and runway shows like Celine and Isabel Marant have been showcasing slimmer jean styles. Although I don’t think people, especially younger generations, are too keen on skinny jeans, I do believe straight and slim jeans will blossom.

New Trend Prediction: Eclectic Prints

Another interesting style I could see coming into play this year are funky prints. In 2025, we already had a peek of this with polka dots taking over every clothing item last year. This shows that people are starting to enjoy a pop of bold print. We would see a polka dot top with plain jeans, or even a polka dot set. People are just dipping their toes into the realm of patterns, and I believe this will flow into 2026. I could see animal prints coming back, along with floral prints, as we have already seen celebrities like Addison Rae tap into the floral print dresses. This ties into the 2010 style prediction too, as animal print was a huge trend during that time. This could be a fun styling challenge for people, and add more color to closets, as 2025 consisted of more neutral tones.

New Trend Prediction: Eco-Friendly Style

I also believe natural and sustainable textiles will be popular this year. People have become more aware of the negative side of polyester and how terrible it is for the environment. With capsule wardrobes being popular, people are also looking for items capable of lasting decades. Polyester may be cheaper, but people seem more inclined to invest in a quality item and build a wardrobe that they can have forever.

New Trend Prediction: Not Following Trends?

This is another thought I had and it made me wonder if trends will even be as big of a scene this year at all. Since people are striving for quality clothing and finding your own style is a trend in and of itself, people may stray away from following “trends” and find quality clothes that they feel represent themselves the most. Although I believe it’s impossible for there to be no trends at all, I could see trends being less of a focus this year. This could be beneficial for people’s wallets, the environment and could also help people strive to find a style that they feel confident in.

Final Thoughts

2026 is going to be a throwback for fashion as older styles and silhouettes will take the spotlight. People are going to be experimenting with their own outfits as they work to curate their own style. I also feel that people will be less focused on what others are wearing, and focus on themselves. The current trend of having your own style will continue to grow in 2026, and will likely become the overall trend of the year. People may still be influenced by designers and celebrities with specific pieces, but overall style will be curated by each individual themselves.