Fashion and Accessory Staples for a Small Dorm Closet

Moving into a dorm can be a shocking change for many people in college. Not only are you sharing a room with possibly a complete stranger, but chances are you have a lot less wardrobe space as well. This change can be very stressful for a person who is into fashion like me, but now living in a dorm, I have learned a few tips and tricks that help me keep my outfits looking fresh with so little space.

Lots of Jewelry:

Bracelets and rings can also help your outfit. Though it might feel easy to walk out the door without any, just adding a few more accessories to your arms and hands can really help make your outfit look thought out and complete.

A very easy way to always elevate an outfit is jewelry! You could wear something as simple as a white tank top and jorts, but if you have a stack of necklaces and bracelets, you really can’t go wrong. When trying to style necklaces, it is important to have many different lengths and sizes to create the best necklace stack. Having a variety of necklaces such as this is an easy way to elevate your outfits and it takes up barely any space at all!

Though jewelry in general is a great way to stay fashionable because it hardly takes up any space, you do still need a safe place to tuck away those precious accessories. Something that I bought before moving into the dorms that changed the game was this jewelry hanger from Amazon. It has tons of space for all jewelry, and you can easily slip it into your closet or hang it under your lofted bed without taking up any space at all.

Simple Zip-Up Jackets and Flannels:

Now we all know that jackets and cold-weather clothes can take up a lot of space quickly. This is why it is key to be extra picky when it comes to your jackets and outer layers. The solution for this is to stay simple. First, pick a solid black, brown, white or grey zip-up jacket that can easily match almost anything and can also be worn for many different occasions. Then, on top of these simple staple jackets, you can add a few more special ones, like flannels or other unique pieces. Having a few staples and unique jackets will ensure that your closet won’t be consumed by these big, bulky items.

Five Key Pairs of Shoes:

Running shoes, cute tennis shoes you don’t care about, cute tennis shoes you do care about, dress shoes and boots.

If you’re anything like me, it may be hard to trim down your shoe collection, but here are the key shoes you will need. If you’re athletic, obviously your running shoes are a no-brainer, but another pair of cute tennis shoes that you don’t mind getting dirty are also a need for any sort of outdoorsy or messy occasions. For me, this is a pair of beat-up white tennis shoes. The second key pair of shoes is a pair of cute tennis shoes that you care more about and can wear on all the other occasions. For me, these are my Converse. The next pair of shoes that might not seem important, but definitely are, are some sort of formal shoes. For me, this formal pair of shoes are my Mary Janes, but it could also be a heel or any type of dress shoe. This pair is essential for job interviews or other events where you are expected to dress formally. The final pair of shoes I recommend is a good pair of boots that can match with most outfits. This is essential for the winter months when you will be trekking to class and need something warm and fashionable.

Bags and Hangers:

Just like jackets, the key is to have one simple bag that can go with any outfit. A good bag for this would be a black or white handbag that you can wear over your shoulder. [pic] Then, for bigger bags, I recommend you bring at least one good cross-body and tote bag. Once you have these three key bags, then you can bring whatever unique and stylish bags you can fit. Something that really helped me fit my bags in the dorm was getting a set of hooks to hang my bags on. I hung mine underneath my lofted bed just like my jewelry but you could also hang them somewhere on the wall as well.

Clothes are a very important part of everyday life, and it’s important to be able to continue dressing how you like in college. Following these key tips helps you ensure that you can be fashionable in college even with very limited space.