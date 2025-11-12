Fall TV shows that deserved second seasons 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I can’t recall the number of times I’ve seen a post from a streaming service that didn’t have at least one comment calling for the renewal of their favorite show. The call to action oftentimes includes a consistent aggression that only exists behind a screen. I have shared this sentiment (in a more emotionally sound way) countless times, especially once discovering a show that came out years ago, where a campaign for a second season is unfortunately pointless.

Coincidentally, a lot of the shows I believe got cancelled too early hit my rewatch list in the fall. Here are nine shows that I believe deserve more seasons, in no particular order.

1.) “My So-Called Life”- Hulu

Featuring a pre- “Romeo and Juliet” Claire Danes, this high school-based ‘90s TV series features my favorite love triangle of all time, occurring between Angela Chase (Claire Danes), a much cooler Jared Leto as Jordan Catalano and actor Devon Gummersall as Brian Krakow. At the same time, it addresses some of the most common teen girl experiences, touching on identity, friendships, changes in family dynamics and body image.

The ’90s costuming is also really fun; I’m still waiting to dye my hair Angela red and steal the oversized flannels from the whole cast’s wardrobe.

2.) “7 Lives of Lea”- Netflix

A mix of murder-mystery and fantasy, this show is perfect for the fall season. Set in 2021, Lea (Raika Hazanvicius), a teen from France, discovers a dead body after a party and every day after, she time-travels back to 1991 as various teenagers who surround the boy before his death. This show does time travel in a really unique way, tying the teenagers of the past to adults who appear in Lea’s 2021 experience. She even embodies her own mother in an episode, changing the dynamics of their fraught relationship.

3.) “Chambers”- Netflix

A psychological thriller in which an indigenous teen, Sasha (Sivan Alyra Rose), suffers from a heart attack that causes her to need a transplant. The heart she receives comes from Becky (Sarah Mezanotte), a girl who seemingly lived a life opposite to Sasha’s. Blonde hair, blue eyes, perfect parents and private school all at her fingertips, Becky appeared “flawless.” Sasha was raised by her uncle in a small, poor town. After the transplant, Becky’s family reached out to Sasha and offered her a scholarship in Becky’s honor to attend the school their daughter once attended. You can imagine the weirdness that ensues. Plus, the parents are kind of cult leaders.

4.) “High Fidelity”- Hulu

The cancellation of this show hurt me like no other. Zoe Kravitz proved genius when creating and starring in this perfect show based on the movie and novel, “High Fidelity,” depicting a record store owner named Rob going through her top 5 worst heartbreaks. The soundtrack and story are so perfect, I truly rewatch this series every change in season, but I have found that it is the most perfect in autumn.

5.) “LoveCraft Country”- HBO Max

I never do well with horror, but the brilliance of this show was too good to let my dislike of the genre spur me. “Lovecraft Country’s” ability to address the intricacies of race, gender and class while presenting Americana in a new light has been unmatched ever since the show ended. The show stars Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman and Jurnee Smollett as Leti Lewis as they go across America in the 1950s to search for Atticus’ lost father. Perfect for a Halloween binge.

6.) “MTV Downtown”- Youtube

The voice acting for this show sounds so natural, every episode makes you feel like you’re in late ‘90s New York City, navigating life and relationships with your weird but cool friends. The story of the show is just that, depicting young New Yorkers and their lives in the city. The last episode is set on Halloween titled “Trip or Treat” and has great costume representation in animated form.

7.) “Little Voice”- Apple TV

If it’s not the soft yellow and orange coloring throughout this show that establishes it as a fall staple, it’s the soundtrack written by Sara Bareilles that reminds you of the peak era of autumn fashion and music that emerged in the late 2000s. “Little Voice” surrounds a young singer trying to make it in the music industry while navigating relationship, family and life struggles.

8.) “In The Know”- Peacock

Genuinely the most hilarious show I’ve ever watched. “In The Know” parodies what it’s like working at one of the top NPR radio stations. They poke fun at every kind of NPR listener and the kind of topics the famous radio show covers. It’s really comforting as someone who grew up listening to NPR on the car ride to school. It’s all in stop-motion animation, which makes it even cooler to watch, and gives the characters much more room to wreak havoc in the confines of a small radio studio.

9.) “Still Star Crossed”- Apple TV

Introducing you to “Bridgerton” before “Bridgerton,” “Still Star Crossed” had the potential to be Shonda Rhimes’ best show. Based in the world of Romeo and Juliet, the show focuses on Rosaline (Lashana Lynch) and Benvolio (Wade Briggs) as they are required to mend the tense relationship between the Montague and Capulet families. The slow-burn between their characters is classic Shonda Rhimes territory mixed with the intricate world Shakespeare built. Renaissance times always remind me of autumn mixed with the immense drama of the plot; it’s best watched in cooler weather.