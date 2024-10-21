The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about you, but my favorite thing to do in the fall is curl up with a blanket, put some music on, and crack open a good book. As the days are getting shorter and the air is getting nice and chilly, there’s no better time to get lost in a story. From creepy to cozy, here are some must-reads for this autumn!

IF WE WERE VILLAINS

Starting off this list strong is “If We Were Villains” by M. L. Rio. This is one of my favorite books of all time and I will never stop recommending it. It follows the story of seven young thespians as they study Shakespeare at an elite liberal arts college. They become ensnared in a dark web of ambition, betrayal, and even murder. This book is perfect for fans of literary thrillers and dark academia vibes!

GENRE: Thriller, Fiction, Mystery

AGE RATING: 18+

THE FAMILIAR

Up next is the newest release from one of my personal favorite authors, Leigh Bardugo. “The Familiar” is a captivating novel that brings readers into a world where magic and reality entwine. It focuses on a young girl who plots to use magic to increase her social standing, but instead gets tangled up in dangerous situations with supernatural beings. Set in the Spanish Golden Age, this book is great if you want a magical read that also has some historical relevance.

GENRE: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Fantasy

AGE RATING: 16+

A STUDY IN DROWNING

Another spooky read for this fall is “A Study In Drowning” by Ava Reid. This story is a Gothic tale about a girl who enrolls at a prestigious university as an architectural student. She is tasked with restoring a manor by the sea, but is haunted by supernatural and sinister forces as she attempts to discover truths about her own identity. This is another book perfect for fans of dark academia and who enjoy feeling slightly unsettled as they dive deeper into a book.

GENRE: Mystery, Suspense, Fantasy

AGE RATING: 13+

BABEL

“Babel” by R. F. Kuang is a gripping novel set in an alternate 19th-century Oxford, where language holds magical power. The story follows an orphan from China who travels to England in order to study at the Royal Institute of Translation, or Babel. As the protagonist begins to discover the dark secrets that Babel holds, he faces dilemmas that challenge his identity and allegiances. If you love great world-building and thought-provoking predicaments, then “Babel” is the book for you!

GENRE: Fiction, Alternate History, Fantasy

AGE RATING: 16+

THE SECRET HISTORY

For fans of “Dead Poets Society” or “The Bell Jar,” I point you towards “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt. In this psychological thriller, a group of intellectual students at a prestigious university begin a tight-knit society and dive deep into the world of ancient Greek rituals. After a murder is committed, the reader jumps back and forth between the past and the present as we attempt to unravel everything that occurred leading up to and after the crime. Anyone who enjoys dark academia, intricate characters, and exploration of human flaws is sure to love this book.

GENRE: Psychological Fiction, Thriller

AGE RATING: 16+

THE MAIDENS

If you were a fan of Greek mythology in middle school or you enjoy books about murder, “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides should be your next read. It is centered around a woman who travels to Cambridge University after her niece’s best friend is killed. As more murder victims appear, the two close in on a professor at the university– a man who has created a cult-like following of young women called The Maidens. This is a novel with lots of red herrings, twists and turns, and suspense that will keep you second guessing everything.

GENRE: Mystery, Suspense, Thriller

AGE RATING: 18+

ANATOMY: A LOVE STORY

Dana Schwarz’s “Anatomy: A Love Story” is perfect for fans of medical mysteries who also enjoy a little romance on the side. Set in 19th century Scotland, we follow a young woman who dreams of becoming a surgeon and a grave robber as they delve into the grim world of old-fashioned medicine. It discusses ethical dilemmas, societal prejudices, and the macabre reality of life in Edinburgh’s underbelly, making it the perfect read for a spooky fall day.

GENRE: Mystery, Historical Fiction

AGE RATING: 13+

THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE

As one of the, “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab is about a young girl who makes a deal with the devil in order to survive, but in exchange, she is cursed to be forgotten by everyone who meets her. Traversing centuries and continents, the protagonist works her way through time, making her mark on history from the shadows. When she meets a man who remembers her, the complexities of her curse and her grasp on identity unravels. For fans of “The Age of Adaline” and “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” this book is amazing at exploring existential themes.

GENRE: Fantasy, Historical Fiction

AGE RATING: 13+

PIRANESI

If this fall you want a magical escape when reading, look no farther than “Piranesi” by Susanna Clark. This novel follows a man as he attempts to make sense of his strange but beautiful world of endless corridors that he lives in, with no memory of who he is or how he got there. If you love books about finding a sense of belonging in the most unexpected places, this is the perfect read for you!

GENRE: Fantasy Fiction, Magical Realism

AGE RATING: 15+