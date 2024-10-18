This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

It’s officially out with Brat summer and in with snug sweaters, cashmere, and an odd ensemble of loafers. Fashion photographers at Vogue piece together the remnants of pop girl summer– the streets are a mosaic of keychains, short skirts, and bright greens. Yet another, contrasting style emerges– titled by black cherry nails, baggy jeans, and preppy jackets.

“I can see scarves making a comeback,” said Gaby Vanwickle, a senior student at the University of Missouri. “And definitely Uggs are in.”

If preppy features are defining the fall, where does pop sleaze and indie summer fit? How can one accessorize the monochrome, tailored jackets or the sleek riding boots?

Accessorizing

The sleaze girl aesthetic was defined in the 90s by Chloe Sevigny and Kate Moss, continued in the early 2010s by Tumblr, and kickstarted in 2024 by pop icons Charli XCX and Addison Rae. Yet the preppy, refined look has dominated modern fashion on college campuses and amongst younger crowds. How can one remodel fall fashion to fit a “messy girl” look?

Accessorizing: Bold statement earrings, belts, and shades. The colors? Gold, greens, pinks, and arguably orange. The key is to match the mellows with a touch of individuality– some white liner, a bold lip, or a studded belt.

shoes

We have seen an egregious amount of loafers this fall. They once defined the business casual market, and are now hitting the streets with a reminder that the clean girl aesthetic is back. Whether Kendall Jenner is spotted with a mom-jean and flat-shoe combo, or Hailey Bieber is pairing white socks with her favorite pennies, it’s apparent the loafers aren’t going anywhere.

UGGs have become a key feature of comfy lounge-wear, a side dish to weekday errands or yoga pants. But how do we pair them?

Ribbed knit sets and sweater pairs are a perfect complement to UGG boots, adding a touch of style to the season. Monochrome is in, meaning the sets are likely influenced by grays or nudes.

What we all wish would make a comeback? The classic bow pink UGGS. You know, the ones you would accidentally slip in puddles in on the way to the middle school bus stop. If vintage fall is reviving, I’m sure 2014 could fit in somewhere.

jeans

Mom jeans and the autumn season are often joined at the hip, married by the soft staple of a black belt or statement shoes. Levi barrel-legs and the True Religion straight jean are the main features of this fall.

A dark indigo or a white jean, loose at the hip, straight-legged. With as many tailored shirts and blazers we’ve seen in the street, jeans must keep up with business casual.

country girl chic

The beloved country house chic is back, and this time it is styled more neatly with plaid and quilted tones. Headlined by designers such as Burberry, models are seen layering riding boots with waxed brown jackets and maxi dresses. The style is meant to emulate a relaxed, old-school vibe, with a touch of flair found in color schemes like orange and maroons.

what the shift says

Maxi skirts meet minimalism this season, and trends such as “corporate fashion” have been attributed to Bella Hadid’s chic glasses and power blazers. Are we retiring the crop tops out of boredom, or is this a mere reflection of our shifting focus to the 9-5?

With the rebrand of pop and Kesha-esque sleaze pieces, it’s clear there are two distinct style choices emerging this fall. It’s looking like waking up, wiping off the glitter, and throwing a pleated skirt over the colored tights.