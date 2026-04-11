Everything You’ll Be Wearing in Summer 2026.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Each year, as the weather slowly starts to warm and spirits start to rise, we as a society collectively gather outfit inspirations to determine the aesthetic of the summer. From our previous VSCO girl summer to the model-off-duty looks, we find it imperative that each summer has its own look. If you’re anything like me and want to prep your wardrobe early, here are some fashion trends you are about to see everywhere this summer.

LOTS OF COLOR

A lot of people would agree that summertime is almost always associated with bright colors, but expect to see even brighter — and a whole lot more — colors this summer. After several seasons and trends dominated by neutrals, it’s time to bring back dopamine dressing.

Think electric blues, hot pinks, coral and teal popping up everywhere, from going out outfits to everyday looks. The best part? You don’t even have to go all out to participate. Many of these colors are anticipated to be seen in statement jewelry pieces, bags or a bold top paired with casual jeans.

Instead of sticking to one pop of color, this summer, fashion is leaning into mixing shades to create outfits that feel energetic and expressive. We’ll be getting more of the butter-yellow trend and layered pinks while watching things get much brighter.

Whether you’re looking to mix bright shades together or letting one statement piece stand out, there really is no wrong way to wear it this season.

JEANS AND FLIP-FLOPS

Denim and flip-flops may be an unexpected combination for some, but others are already experimenting with it this spring. Regarding summer 2026, this pairing is the ultimate “shaggy-chic” staple. It is an effortless style that is all about looking casually put-together without trying too hard.

One of the best things about this style that people will experiment with this summer is how easy it is to recreate with staple pieces you most likely already have in your closet. No matter if you go for baggy denim, low-rise cuts or barrel jeans, pairing those with a basic pair of flip-flops will guarantee a chic look.

Along with this, flip-flops are also getting revamped with designers reworking them with thicker soles, elevated details and studs that will turn them into a staple you can style with your favorite jeans.

This casual yet cool styling pair embraces a carefree aesthetic that still has some personal flair, which makes it perfect for summer 2026.

TIMELESS PATTERNS

We have already seen this start to shine through with the recent polka dot obsession, but anticipate even more this summer. Polka dots, stripes and even continued gingham hype from previous summers are predicted to be seen in various articles of clothing.

From a classy and chic polka-dot and lace midi skirt for a dinner to a casual pinstriped set to walk and get coffee, timeless patterns can be used for any occasion. Brands will flood their stores and websites with dainty florals and subtle animal patterns to spice up any outfit while still remaining effortless and summery.

These prints that we have seen for so long are being reimagined on larger scales that make them feel fresh instead of predictable. Even as fashion trends develop, these timeless patterns will stick around with versatility and ease to style this summer.

They can be paired with accessories to dress up or down any outfit, making them a perfect and versatile trend for outfits this summer.

BIGGER AND BOLDER ACCESSORIES

A statement purse, a chunky necklace and a giant pair of sunglasses – in summer 2026, people are going to want to stand out. Accessories are going to completely elevate outfits in bigger ways than we are used to, such as bringing in those bright colors to make them pop more.

We’ve seen the tiny sunglasses, but maybe it’s time to replace them with a staple pair of big, chic ones. Along with that, colorful and chunky bracelets will look perfect paired with a fresh and summery set of nails. We’ll continue to see headbands, layered necklaces and oversized hoop earrings while also welcoming in platform sandals, tote bags of different textures and bright mini bags to express personalities and add the perfect summertime energy to any outfit.

Incorporating these large accessories into outfits will allow them to be the focal point of an outfit rather than an afterthought. It will give a maximalist but still wearable vibe, with one bold piece absolutely elevating an outfit.

Accessories that catch the eye can transform a simple outfit into one that demonstrates any specific aesthetic or style of your choosing while still being trendy and stylish.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Summer 2026 style is shaping up to be all about self-expression and effortless style while still having a little bit of fun. This season, there will be style options for every mood and personality without breaking the bank to really nail that chic aesthetic. Because if summer wasn’t already exciting enough, why not look good while doing it?