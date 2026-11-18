This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fourth and final season of the hit television series “Yellowjackets” premieres on Nov. 20, so if you need a refresher, here’s everything you should know before you start watching!

Warning: Spoilers for “Yellowjackets” first three seasons ahead!

Mari was revealed as “Pit Girl”

In the Season 1 premiere of “Yellowjackets,” which aired back in 2021, the episode ended with a dark-haired girl running barefoot through a snow-covered forest and falling into a pit lined with spikes, resulting in her death. The question of who is pit girl followed the show for the last three seasons, finally being revealed in the Season 3 finale “Full Circle” as Mari, who pulls the queen of hearts card and becomes the Yellowjackets’ target.

Shauna became the “Antler Queen”

Over their time in the wilderness, Shauna develops into one of the most calculated, ruthless and aggressive members of the group. Following the Yellowjackets’ hunt and Mari’s death, Shauna overthrows Natalie as leader of the group and is crowned the Antler Queen.

Adult Lottie’s death was solved

In the present-day timeline, Lottie is found dead at the bottom of a stairwell in New York following a stay with Shauna and her daughter Callie. Though the adult Yellowjackets initially believe Shauna to be responsible for Lottie’s death, it is later revealed that it was Callie who pushed Lottie down the flight of stairs.

Adult Van was killed by Melissa

In fear of having her new identity exposed, Melissa attempts to kill the Yellowjackets who come to her home for a confrontation by filling the house with carbon monoxide gas. After pulling everyone to safety, Van is stabbed by Melissa in the chest. In her grief, Taissa drags Van’s body into the woods, proceeding to cut out her heart and eat it before burying her.

Jeff took Callie and left Shauna

Fed up with Shauna’s lies and sneaking around, and watching Callie become increasingly involved with the adult Yellowjackets’ dangerous antics, Jeff takes Callie to an unknown location and refuses to answer Shauna’s calls.

Season 4’s plot

The story of Season 4 covers the few weeks left until rescue and the subsequent months spent back in New Jersey adjusting to normal life again, with some even returning to Wiskayok High School. The season contains 10 episodes, each one theorized to focus on an individual Yellowjacket and their experiences after leaving the wilderness and their unfolding relationships with friends and family. The adult timeline will also progress, answering questions about Melissa’s disappearance and return and what will result from Shauna’s violent escalations from the past season.

Where to watch

Seasons 1 and 2 are available on any Paramount+ plan, but “Yellowjackets” Seasons 3 and 4 can only be streamed with the Paramount+ Premium plan. The first episode drops Friday, Nov. 20, with the following episodes releasing weekly.