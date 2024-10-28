This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

If there’s one movie that you can’t escape in 2024, it’s “Wicked.” With a well-loved Broadway soundtrack, a star-studded cast, and its iconic contrast of pink and green, it really seems like you can’t go two feet without seeing the trailer or hearing Cynthia Erivo belting out “Defying Gravity.” At least for me, as soon as the trailer hit theaters, I saw it every time I went to go see a movie, and beyond that, everytime I opened TikTok. Obviously everyone knows of “Wicked,” but if you’ve never seen or listened to it and want to brush up on your knowledge before the movie releases on Nov. 22, this is your one stop shop for a summarized history of “Wicked.”

What is “WICked“

“Wicked,” or at least this version of it, is best known as the 2003 Broadway musical starring Idina Menzel as Elphaba Thropp (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Kristin Chenoweth as Galinda Upland (Glinda the Good). Since its opening over 20 years ago, “Wicked” has been a hit. In its first year alone, it grossed $56 million, and it’s still running today, making it the fourth-longest running show on Broadway. Beyond being a financial hit, “Wicked” was and is a hit among critics, having been nominated for 64 awards over eight years and having won 33 of them, including 10 Tony Awards and a Grammy award. With a soundtrack that’s endlessly karaoke-able but also meaningful and moving in parts and a cast of complex and compelling characters, it’s no surprise that it’s so popular.

While “Wicked” is widely known amongst basically everyone who has even the slightest interest in theater, not everyone knows that “Wicked” is essentially an adaptation of an adaptation of an adaptation. The plot is a loose adaptation of the 1995 Gregory Macguire novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” which is an adaptation of the 1900 L. Frank Baum novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”and the beloved 1939 film of the same name. “Wicked” is essentially the origin story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch, and how their stories become intertwined at Shiz University, a school of magic and wonder. Elphaba (the Wicked Witch) is a green-skinned prodigy who’s often misunderstood and shunned because of her unusual appearance, and against all odds, she forms a friendship with Galinda, a bubbly yet often selfish girl with a love of pink.

One very important thing to note: This movie is the first of two. “Wicked” (2024) will cover Act I of the musical, Elphaba’s origin story, while the second movie will release at the same time in 2025 and cover Act II, which crosses over into the timeline of the “Wonderful Wizard of Oz” and brings us favorite childhood characters.

Who’s in “Wicked“

“Wicked” has a cast that’s filled with stars from every genre of entertainment. Obviously it stars Cynthia Erivo, who’s most known for 2019’s “Harriet” and “The Color Purple” on Broadway, as Elphaba and Ariana Grande, who you know from being Ariana Grande and as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious,” as Glinda, but the cast is extensive.

Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) as Fiyero Tigelaar, a Winkie prince who charms both Elphaba and Glinda

Ethan Slater (Spongebob on Broadway) as Boq, a Munchkin who gets caught up in the complicated relationships of Elphaba, Glinda, and Elphaba’s sister Nessarose

Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians, Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Shiz University

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond, a goat professor at Shiz University

Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, Thor: Ragnarok) as the Wizard of Oz, who obviously needs no explanation

Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Elphaba’s wheelchair-bound younger sister who attends Shiz University alongside her sister. It’s worth noting that while Nessarose has been shown in a wheelchair for the entirety of Wicked’s run, this is the first time that an actress in a wheelchair has portrayed her.

“Wicked” Merch that’s releasing



To be honest, it seems like quite literally every brand under the sun is releasing some sort of “Wicked” collab. There’s everything from candles to hair accessories to makeup and nails to clothes to board games to Stanley and Starbucks cups. There’s another Her Campus article dedicated entirely to “Wicked” collabs so I won’t spend too much time on it here, but I will leave you with some of my personal favorites. As a lover of R.E.M. Beauty, I’m saving up for the Glinda makeup set, which features a gorgeous pastel pink shimmery liquid eyeshadow, a rosy neutral lipstick, a vibrant pink lip and cheek stick, and a pastel bubble blue eyeliner, all packaged perfectly in pink. I also love switching up my nail colors, so I’ll most likely be buying at least one of the O.P.I x Wicked nail polishes, which come in practically every color of the rainbow (and with really cute names.) All in all, there’s so many collabs in so many different areas that no matter how you want to show your “Wicked” enthusiasm, there’ll be something for you.