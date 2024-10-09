This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

It’s that time of year again! Or, more accurately, that biannual time.

For many college students, this election could be their first time voting, so it’s important everyone understands what’s in store.

Nov. 5 is right around the corner, so there’s no time to waste.

Registration

If you haven’t registered yet, you still have (a little) time! The last day to register in Missouri is Oct. 9. If you need to register, or you’re unsure about your registration status, you can go to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website to learn more.

If you’re planning on voting in your home state, Vote.org has every state’s absentee ballot deadlines listed.

Voting Location

Once you’re registered, you can find your assigned polling location based on your address. If you don’t think you’ll make it to this location, worry not. Memorial Union is included in four of the voting precincts, and almost all students at the University of Missouri are able to vote there. If you’re unsure if it’s in your precinct, you can check a list of all the polling locations.

What Am I Voting For?

While it may seem like the presidential race between Harris and Trump is the only thing on your ballot, there’s a lot more to look into.

In Boone County there are 27 races, amendments and propositions up for vote. Allow me to guide you through them.

On a Federal Level

In addition to the presidential race, Missouri has two congressional seats up for grabs.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley is aiming to keep his Senate seat against candidates from the Democratic, Libertarian, Better and Green parties following his first six year term.

The four party race for the House seat for District 3 won’t see an incumbent on the ballot.

On a State Level

Despite not serving a full two terms, Governor Mike Parson’s six years in office make him ineligible for another four years. Lieutenant governor Mike Kehoe will take the Republican nomination on the ticket. The race for lieutenant governor will be separate on the ballot.

Missouri Secretary of State, State Treasurer and Attorney General are all up for election.

On a State Legislature level, Boone County votes for District 19 for State Senator and District 50 for State Representative.

Judicial Appointments

Republican Brouk Jacobs is running unopposed for Circuit Judge in Circuit 13 Division 1, while Division 3 will see a race between Republican Jesus Osete and Democrat Stephanie Morrell.

Since its adoption in 1940, Missouri has used the Non-­Partisan Court Plan (commonly known as the Missouri Plan) for court appointments. This year, voters will be asked whether or not to retain Supreme Court judges Kelly C. Broniec and Ginger K. Gooch, as well as Western District Court of Appeals Judges Cynthia Lynette Martin, Janet L. Sutton and Gary D. Witt.

Boone County

The positions of Boone County Sheriff, Assessor and Public Administrator will be unopposed races for the democratic party.

Associate Commissioner for District 2, County Treasurer and Circuit Court Clerk will be races between Republican and Democratic candidates.

Amendments and Propositions

In addition to government officials, voters will be asked whether or not to adopt five proposed amendments to the Missouri Constitution, as well as an amendment to Missouri Law.

Amendment 2 would legalize sports betting and 10% of the tax revenue would go towards educational institutions.

Amendment 3 would remove Missouri’s abortion ban and establish a right to make decisions on reproductive health care, while also limiting abortions after fetal viability is reached.

Amendment 5 would allow the Missouri Gaming Commission to issue an additional gambling boat license. All of the profits from the issuance would go to early childhood literacy programs.

Amendment 6 would collect costs and fees to support the salaries of sheriffs, prosecuting attorneys and circuit attorneys.

Amendment 7 would prohibit rank choice voting, only allow U.S. Citizens to vote and limit each party to a single candidate per race.

Proposition A would increase minimum wage to $13.75 per hour beginning January 1, 2025, followed by $15.00 per hour beginning January 1, 2026. It would also require all employers to pay for one hour of sick leave for every thirty hours worked.

In Summary

This is not a comprehensive understanding of everything you’d need to make a decision in the upcoming election. It’s a starting point. To see more information on candidates and amendments, you can look up your sample ballot and go to candidates’ websites to look at their specific views. You can also go to the Secretary of States website to see detailed explanations of each amendment.

Remember, your vote matters. So make sure you know what it means.