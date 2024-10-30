Ernie’s Cafe Brunch Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On the northern side of campus downtown there’s a cafe my roommate raves about. I figured one day I had to try it, and on a Sunday afternoon, we went together. From now on, it’ll be my go to brunch spot. Ernie’s doesn’t take reservations, so there’s a line that forms outside the door where you’re seated on a first-come, first serve basis. The cafe is small and a little tight, which is why they don’t let customers inside unless they’re being seated.

Inside the cafe is so cute. There are so many decorations that make the restaurant feel cozy. You can even buy shirts and “merch” if you choose.

Ernie’s Cafe has a variety of different options for whatever you’re in the mood for: eggs, pancakes, a burger, or even a salad.

A savory breakfast is my favorite, so I ordered an omelet with peppers and mushrooms with a side of bacon and rye toast. For a college student who doesn’t spend money on food that often I didn’t think $12 was too bad. The portion sizes were perfect and the service was amazing. The food didn’t take too long to be prepared considering they were very busy at noon.

On the other hand, my roommate has more of a sweet tooth in the mornings and got the french toast. It came with powdered sugar on top. She also ordered bacon and her total was close to $10. When deciding how much french toast you want, there are two portions to choose from.

1005 East Walnut Street is the place to be. If you’re looking for someone with good food for an acceptable price, take a nice walk downtown to Ernie’s Cafe.