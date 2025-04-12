Did you know Mizzou has a club Quadball team, also known as Quidditch?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Quidditch at Mizzou! Yes, you read that right Mizzou has a club Quadball team also known as Quidditch. You might be wondering what Quadball is. Here’s your guide to everything Mizzou Quadball.

The Sport Itself

Quadball consists of two teams with seven players from each team competing at a time. The teams aims is to score points by getting a ball (called a “quadball”) through the opposing team’s goalposts. The goalposts consist of three hoops, two lower and one taller. It is a full-contact sport.

The actual gameplay consists of players moving around the field using a combination of running, passing and tactical strategies. Players can pass the quadball or attempt to score by getting it into the opponent’s hoops. They also run with a “broom” between their legs.

As for the balls used in the game, there are four different types of balls: a Quaffle (which is used to score), two Bludgers (which are used to “knock out” players temporarily) and the Golden Snitch (which is worth a significant number of points when caught by a player). The game originally came from the “Harry Potter” series and was soon turned into an actual sport by its fandom. Although not known by many, it is a super fun and fascinating sport.

Mizzou’s Team

Mizzou’s team consists of about 25 players, and it is coed. The team has competed many times throughout this year, usually traveling out of state for a weekend tournament. The team has been dedicated to being the best it can be and recently got a bid to nationals at their last tournament. Nationals are on April 26 and 27 in Richmond, Va.

Erin Higgins is a freshman on the quadball team who joined the team at the beginning of the fall semester. She is a chaser on the team.

Higgins was drawn to Quadball because she wanted to be more involved on campus and wanted the opportunity to make friends.

“It has impacted my life at Mizzou because it gave me a social group I wouldn’t have had otherwise, and I’ve made a lot of friends through the sport,” Higgins said. “Being a part of the team also helped ease the transition from high school to college.”

While explaining her experience, Higgins talked about her favorite part of being on the team – the people.

“I was immediately accepted and embraced as a part of the team as a new member, which was amazing and made me feel at home instantly.” – Erin Higgins

“Everyone is so nice,” Higgins said. “I was immediately accepted and embraced as a part of the team as a new member, which was amazing and made me feel at home instantly. I also just really love getting to go to practice three times a week and forget about homework and all the other stressors in my life and just play Quadball and learn more about the game. It is a great way to bring people together and become friends with others.”

Higgins’ has advice for anyone who is thinking about joining the team.

“Definitely join,” Higgins said. “You can tell the coaches and captains want you to succeed, and they are always happy to give you advice to help you become a better player. It is also a great way to stay active in college!”

If you want to support the Quadball team, follow their Instagram @Mizclubquadball.