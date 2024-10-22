The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Every year Halloween consists of a variety of costumes. This all depends on the trends and currency of the costume. This year we are bound to see famous movie characters, singers, actors, and the classic costumes we see every year.

Movie stars and singers

This year we should expect to see a rise in people dressing like famous singers and actors. This year’s popular choices include Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, and Timothy Chalamee. With their rise in popularity, these celebrity costumes are sure to spice up your Halloween.

Movies and Characters

This year was a decent one for movies, with many including stand-out characters. Some examples that come to mind are “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” “Deadpool and Wolverine,” “Joker 2,” and “Inside Out 2.” These movies were received well by the public and have some relatable yet funny characters. Deadpool and Wolverine and Joker and Harley Quinn can make cute couple’s costumes. Any emotions and souls from the afterlife would be a unique group costume.

Fun Costumes

For the crowds that do not like to dress up, you can still have cool costumes. Inflatable costumes have recently risen in popularity, and always garner a good laugh. Another quick and easy group costume idea is as a group of Minions. Or, if you’re looking for a quick couple’s costume, take a trip to your closet. You’re sure to find the pieces you need to dress up as Barbie and Ken.

Halloween classics

There are some costumes you will be sure to see regardless of the year. One of these is the iconic trio of sisters from the movie “Hocus Pocus,” a yearly classic that never disappears. For the scarier crowds, you have Ghostface, Jason, Michael Meyers, Freddy Kruger, and Art the Clown. You can make these scary costumes as fabulous as you want when preparing for Halloweekend!

With Halloween creeping up on us, you’ll see many of these costume ideas out and about on the streets of Columbia. So have fun, be safe, and enjoy your time during Halloween. Let your inner child come out and enjoy everything!