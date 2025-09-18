Costumes you may expect to see in the 2025 Halloween season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween around the corner, you may already be thinking about your costume (or costumes)! Every year, there are a handful of costumes that will be seen everywhere you go. So, whether you need inspo for your own Halloween attire or want to avoid wearing what everyone else is wearing, here are seven costume ideas that I expect to be popular this Halloween season.

Honorable mentions: The basics

While this list features some of 2024 and 2025’s hottest pop culture moments, it is important to mention the infamous costumes we see every year. It is certain that there will be no shortage of witches, cats, devils, angels, and other classics seen this year.



These costumes are always a hit and reliable, and they do not require too much creativity or planning. Doing one of these costumes with your own touch or spin on it can be a cool idea!

#1: Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has taken the world by storm over the last year. Along with her incredibly catchy music and great stage presence, she has an aesthetic and fashion sense that is undoubtedly hers. Carpenter has presented many iconic outfits, but I believe the “Manchild” music video outfit pictured above will be an especially popular costume this upcoming season.

#2: Chappell Roan

Another pop girly with a signature look, Chappell Roan’s style has become iconic in the pop culture zeitgeist. Her famous NPR tiny desk look is instantly recognizable with the big red hair, pink dress and blue eyeshadow.

This fun and out-of-the-box look will be a great choice for those who want to stand out but also be recognizable.

#3: Glinda and/or Elphaba

At the domestic box office, “Wicked” was the highest-grossing, non-sequel film of 2024. It became one of the most talked-about films of the year, and the soundtrack was being played everywhere.

With the second installment of the “Wicked” franchise coming out this November, there is no doubt that Elphaba and Glinda will be one of the most popular duo costumes this year. I cannot wait to see all of the creative things that people decide to do with it!

#4: Wednesday Addams

Netflix

The Wednesday Addams spin-off series on Netflix, “Wednesday,” starring Jenna Ortega, released its second season this year. If this season of the series is anything like its original series debut, we will be hearing about Wednesday for a very long time.

This costume may be especially popular due to its range of viewers. Kids and adults alike engage with the show, and it also presents an opportunity for a group costume with the other Addams family members!

#5: “Sex and the City” characters

While not a new show by any means, “Sex and the City” has stood the test of time. It is still one of the most talked-about shows today and remains relatable for young women as well as iconic for its wit and fashion.

This is a perfect costume for a group of women with distinct personalities and styles! It is also a great idea to dress up as one of the characters individually, as they all have their iconic fashion moments.

#6: Katseye

Katseye is a global girl group based in Los Angeles. This is another great costume for a group of women, as each member of the band has their own specific look. They have recently garnered attention for their GAP campaign, which featured 6 unique yet equally stunning all-denim outfits.

Because of Katseye’s rising popularity, along with the diverse outfits featured in the Gap Campaign, I think this will be a fun and popular costume this season.

#7: Superman and Lois Lane

The last costume on this list is an adorable couples costume idea. With the James Gunn adaptation of Superman having hit theaters this year, we can expect to see many Superman and Lois Lane together, as well as people dressing up as these characters individually.

Final Thoughts

If any of the costumes you were planning are on this list, don’t be discouraged! A costume being popular does not make it bad by any means.

Do what feels right for you this Halloween, and be safe!