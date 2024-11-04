Cool Girl Sneakers that Aren’t Adidas Gazelles

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

At this point in the season, Adidas Gazelles have been worn to death. This doesn’t mean they aren’t adorable and a staple pop of color or pattern to any outfit. An everyday sneaker can make or break an outfit. It may be the time to start switching it up to different sneakers that give Adidas but are more unique.

People love the Adidas ecosystem of the Samba, Gazelle, and Court because they emulate a vintage soccer shoe, which was their original purpose. Vintage styles will never be out, and neither will a bold shoe to contrast a basic outfit.

Here’s nine sneakers that will add something new to your wardrobe.

Reebok Club C Grounds $90

Club Cs give Adidas but with a cuter combination of colors. They are also slightly cheaper! The Vector Navy/ Dark Ginger color-way would go great with a lighter wash jean and a graphic tee with navy or orange in it.

New Balance 9060 $150

You can never go wrong with any New Balance sneakers. These ones I found especially cool because of their platform soles. 9060s are a great chunky dad shoe to wear with a baggy jean or jorts. If you are just running errands, you could wear these with black flare leggings, a graphic hoodie, and a baseball hat.

Gola Elan $110

Gola Elans are more of a Samba style with a smaller sole. They have lots of bright color combinations to choose from. My favorite is the plum, terracotta, and cerise combination. I would style this with a colorful graphic tee and darker wash baggy jeans.

New Balance 327 $100

Another New Balance option that is more of a sleek daily shoe than a chunky sneaker. I absolutely love the moss color, I can picture it as the perfect golf shoe to blend in with the turf. These would be so good for a light wash denim and white tank top combo.

Puma Palermo Moda $100

Palermo might be my favorite on this list. It’s an adorable daily sneaker to wear walking to class or to serve on the tennis courts. This vintage style is perfect for a parachute pant and tiny top.

Asics Gel-NYC $130

These are more on the pricier side, but they are another great dad shoe to wear every day. Sneakers like these are great for working out and serving in your college lecture hall. I would style these with an oversized hoodie or crew neck and some jorts.

Puma Easy Rider $90

Easy Riders were created as a sport shoe in the ’70s and have been brought back as a retro-style sneaker. They have a classic look to them with just one stripe and a multitude of colors. These could go either way with styling. You could do a simple white tank and black jeans or go completely color-crazy and match the shoes to your pants and top.

Karhu Aria 95 $140

While these shoes are very expensive, they are definitely worth a look. Arias have great colorways and give granola girl aesthetic. This is the most unique shoe on the list! These would be great for doing anything outdoors but also to wear with a basic Tt-shirt and jeans combo.

New Balance 608 $80 (or less)

New Balance 608s are the most dad shoe of all. I found them at the thrift store for $6 (hence you can find them cheaper elsewhere) and showed them to my dad and he said “I have that same pair!” So, my dad and I twin with these shoes and I tell him every time a cool girl compliments them and he is so shocked. A girl even took a picture of them on my feet because of how cool they were.

As for any of these shoes, try to find them second hand to save some money and the planet!