Concerts You Don’t Want to Miss This Fall in Columbia

If you are a music lover like me, then you are probably constantly on the lookout for your favorite artists to go on tour. While Columbia, Missouri doesn’t get a lot of the major artists in town, there are still a variety of great artists coming here this fall that you don’t want to miss out on. Whether you’re a fan of indie, folk or alternative rock music, there is a concert for you. Grab a friend and take a break from studying by listening to some great music downtown!

Lily Rose

If you prefer pop-country, Lily Rose, originally from Atlanta, is coming to the Blue Note on Oct. 16. You may have heard the song “Villian,” her hit song that became famous on TikTok in 2020. She also opened for Shania Twain in 2023 and Luke Bryan in 2024. She will be releasing a new album entitled “I know what I want” on Oct. 3.

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

For fans of artists such as Noah Kahan and The Lumineers, this concert is perfect for you. Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, a folk rock band from Montana, is known for hit songs like “Evergreen” and “Lake Missoula.” They will be performing at the Blue Note on Monday, Oct. 6.

West 22nd

West 22nd is a band from Austin, Texas known for alternative/indie rock music. They started as a college band and went on to play major venues like Austin City Limits Music Festival. Now, they are going on The Nowhere to Be Tour. Notable songs include “Sunburns” and “Road Trip.” They will be performing at Rose Music Hall on Oct. 14.

Dance of the Dead costume party

To celebrate Halloween, three Missouri bands are coming to Rose Music Hall on Oct. 31, including local band Drona. Ninevolt and Young Animals, both bands out of St. Louis, will also be performing. Drona is an indie rock band made up of three siblings from Columbia. One notable Crona song is “deciduous.” Ninvolt is an alternative rock band known for songs like “memory” and “gutted (reprise).” Young Animals is a self-described emo rock band known for their song “Regular Legs.”

Shakey Graves

Shakey Graves is also from Austin, Texas and is known for Americana/folk music. If you want to see Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, this concert might be a great experience for you as well. He opened for Trampled by Turtles in 2023 and his music is in the same vein as Caamp or Mumford and Sons. He will be at the Blue Note on Nov. 12. If you just saw Sierra Ferrell when she performed here in Columbia a few weeks ago, you might want to see Shakey Graves, as they have a collaboration entitled “Ready or Not.” Some other songs by Shakey Graves include “Tomorrow” and “Roll the Bones.”

To check out more artists coming to Columbia, visit the Blue Note and Rose Music Hall.