CoMo Calling – Top Spots to Visit with Family and Friends

Being new to Columbia myself, the sheer number of things to see and do can feel a little overwhelming, especially when you are now in charge of showing off your city to others. With only a weekend, or maybe just a couple of days, it’s hard to know which restaurants, shops and attractions are worth sharing with the people you care about most.

Over time, the city begins to reveal its character, and the local favorites never disappoint, tucked away in unexpected places, and the spots that seem to bring people together become obvious. These are the places that quickly move from “things to do” to “must-visit traditions.” The perfect addition for showing off your new home.

A football game

No visit to Columbia is complete without attending a University of Missouri football game. It’s arguably the most iconic way to immerse your loved ones in what Mizzou spirit is all about.

It’s a tradition, a celebration and a deep-rooted part of the community. After recently moving into the Southeastern Conference, Mizzou game days have only grown in energy.

Beyond just the game itself, game day rituals are part of the full experience that shows visitors exactly what makes this campus so special. Attending tailgates and Tiger Walks to the stadium are hard to leave out when showing off the place you call home.

As a freshman coming from a large high school, I thought I knew what game day energy felt like, but Mizzou takes it to a whole new level. There’s nothing like hearing “M-I-Z” chanted from one side of the stadium to tens of thousands of fans joining in and chanting “Z-O-U” from the other side in response. It brings a sense of community that not a lot of other activities on campus can achieve.

As both my parents are Mizzou graduates, I grew up going to games, ultimately knowing I was going to be a tiger. Although the energy is hard to beat even as a visitor, nothing compares to sitting in the student section as someone who always watched it, and is now a part of it, being on the inside of a tradition I’ve admired my whole life.

Sipz

While dirty soda shops have become a growing trend, especially in places like Utah and parts of the Midwest, Columbia doesn’t have many places that tap into the hype. Sipz fills that gap perfectly. Unlike national chains like Swig, which is over 2 hours away and part of a larger franchise, Sipz is locally owned and brings a personal, community-based vibe that makes it stand out.

Opened in 2023 by a local couple, Sipz quickly became a favorite among students and locals. Being from St. Louis, the closest thing we had to something like this was 7 Brew, but the key difference is that Sipz focuses on soda-based drinks, offering endless combinations of syrups, creams and add-ins that you customize yourself.

Just a quick 3-minute drive from campus, Sipz is an easy and worthwhile stop to grab a drink and give your visitors a taste of something they probably haven’t tried before. No matter what your plans are, Sipz is the perfect spot to add to your weekend itinerary.

Greek Town

At a school like Mizzou, being part of the SEC means more than big football games. It also means Greek life plays a major role in campus culture. Greek life at Mizzou feels like its own little bubble within campus, especially when it comes to the sorority houses. As it is my first year at Mizzou, it was definitely a shock to see just how big and distinct each house is. Walking through Greek town became a fun and fascinating way to explore another side of the University, especially for those who don’t attend school here. Noticing how every house has its own personality and style makes it a great activity to show guests a part of student life that they may not get to see anywhere else.

For me personally, it’s even more special. As both of my parents were part of Greek life at Mizzou, watching them revisit their old houses and reminisce about the stories and memories in Greek town and the campus itself was something really special to see.

If you’re lucky enough to have visitors come into town during Homecoming, that is when the Greek scene comes alive. It really is one of those experiences that’s hard to explain unless you see it yourself. Mizzou does Homecoming like no other, and sharing that with your loved ones adds an extra layer of meaning to their visit.

JoJo’s Biscuit Company

Recently added to the streets of Columbia is JoJo’s Biscuit Company. As it recently had its soft opening at the beginning of September, its popularity has skyrocketed in only a month, and for a good reason. When visiting different cities, I make it my goal to only try places unique to that city. This way, it pushes me to try new things, and I believe visitors should have the same experience.

Its menu is the perfect balance between comfort and creativity, particularly with the chicken and biscuit dishes. There really is something for everyone, no matter what you’re craving that day.

The atmosphere has a cool and artsy vibe to it, including customized paintings that encapsulate its story as a brand, and what the mission is – great food. It’s a perfect spot for reconnecting with friends or treating family to a new local favorite. And best of all, it’s a place you can almost guarantee they’ve never tried before.

The Heidelberg (the district)

When it comes to classic Columbia landmarks, few places capture the town’s spirit quite like The Heidelberg. Located in the heart of The District, Columbia’s historic downtown area, the restaurant has been serving locals, students, alumni and visitors since the early 1960s.

If you’re looking for a go-to spot to bring family or friends when they visit, this is an easy choice. With a wide-ranging menu, there’s truly something for everyone. When pairing that with its cozy, nostalgic atmosphere, it’s more than just a meal, it’s an experience.

The ambiance and all-around vibe of The Heidelberg is something hard to find anywhere else. Lined with photographs and memorabilia that reflect over 60 years of Columbia culture, it feels like stepping into a living time capsule. Even after an intense fire nearly two decades ago, the restaurant went through major renovations, but never a relocation.

The significance of not just the millions of people that have been inside the establishment, but the stress the building has gone through in its time is nothing but a perfect representation of what Columbia is all about, keeping traditions alive no matter the circumstances.